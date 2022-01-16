Five Ways to Elevate a Ford Mustang

Modern Ford Mustangs and Mustangs of the past are designed well. However, if you want to take one to the next level, this Mustang parts guide will help you get started.

Better Lights

There are seven ways to upgrade a Mustang’s lighting. You could replace

The fog lights

The tail lights

The headlights

The puddle lights

The cabin lights

The brake lights

The trim that boarders some lights

If you’re tech savvy, you could change certain lights’ functionality too.

Electronically Controlled Air Conditioning

When compared to today’s cooling systems, old-school Mustangs have poor air conditioning. Mustangs of today come with a highly efficient, electronically controlled AC system, but you can install one in a vintage Mustang. It’s easy to setup because it has modulated fans, which don’t require cables.

An Electronic Ignition

An electronic ignition upgrade is a popular mod for a modern Mustang. Here are five reasons why you could consider it.

There are fewer moving parts inside of an electronic ignition, so it runs smooths and has less snags.

If you drive a Mustang often, an electronic ignition will reduce your carbon footprint. It will help your Mustang produce less emissions.

An electric ignition saves gas, and it boosts fuel efficiency.

The only disadvantage is the cost. Most electronic ignitions are pricey, but the benefits are worth it.

A Tilt Steering Column

If you feel uncomfortable behind the wheel in your Ford Mustang, an adjustable steering column can fix this. This upgrade will give you more control while you’re driving. You’ll be able to adjust the steering wheel’s height and distance according to your preference.

There are two types of adjustable steering wheels for Mustangs. You can buy a Mustang component with compression locks or electric motors.

Disc Brakes

Any Mustang that’s over a decade old will definitely need better brakes. Most vintage Mustangs have manual drum brakes, which perform well in most situations. However, today’s roads have more obstacles; some of these obstacles will challenge a Mustang with old-school brakes. Modern Mustangs have power-assisted brakes. Unlike manual brake drums, power-assisted brakes can stop on a dime at high speeds in congested traffic.

Power-assisted brakes are very powerful because they use a large vacuum brake booster. If your Mustang doesn’t have space for this type of upgrade, consider a hydraulic brake upgrade instead.

Cheap and Easy Upgrades You Can Complete in Your Driveway

If you’re on a budget, you can still upgrade your Mustang. Here are two affordable upgrades you can complete in a day.

Upgrade the Cold Air Intake

This mod will give your Mustang a custom look, and it will help the engine conserve horsepower.

Change the Tires

New tires will change how your car looks and handles. New-brand wheels for Mustangs range from 16 inches to 20 inches.

Remember these parts and upgrades when you want to elevate your Mustang and make it really stand out. Lethal Performance can help with quality products.