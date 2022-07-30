Flagship featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to start shipping by November this year

There have been a lot of smartphones, especially flagship smartphones, that have been shipped with the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, despite the fact that the chip had a lot of throttling issues, and then its newer upper variant, the 8+ Gen 1, was launched, which almost solved the throttling problem.

Qualcomm to bring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor in November

Qualcomm’s latest flagship is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile CPU, which is available today. Keeping this as the most recent flagship chip, Qualcomm will introduce a new range of flagship processors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, to its range.

Talking more about the flagship CPU, the newly launched CPU will be manufactured with a new foundry as the previously launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was produced with Samsung’s 4NM process.

There are certain reports which say that the processor manufacturer will be going with the arm design created and manufactured under the TSMC’s process. As of now, the company is working towards the development of this new flagship.

Hardware changes in Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

In terms of hardware characteristics! This time, Qualcomm will make further adjustments to its chipset to make it more competent and efficient.

This time, we’ll see a large core, three medium-sized cores, and four low-power cores. The planned new chipset will have one Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720 cores, two A710 cores, and three A510 cores. Furthermore, it has been stated that the newly announced flagship chipset would not have improved battery efficiency.

Furthermore, a fresh tweet from a prominent leakster suggests that the next flagship would be battery efficient in operation. According to the leaker, the next flagship chipset will be more energy efficient, and Qualcomm has been working on improving battery economy features.

Furthermore, several Android smartphone manufacturers are actively working on the creation of new flagship smartphones with this new chipset, thus we may see more flagship phones with this chipset by November.

The latest news I've got is that Qualcomm is seriously working on the Snapdragon 8Gen2, it must be a very impressive chip with great power efficiency, and all Android manufacturers are actively Prepare for it, and there is even a possibility of a new phone being launched in Nov — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 30, 2022

When will Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launch?

Although Qualcomm has’ confirmed anything about the launch date for the chipset. The previous year’s flagship chipset was announced back in November and was released in China in late’s December specifically in China. Looking at this, we can speculate that this flagship chipset will be coming in the mids of November this year and maybe launched somewhere in December.