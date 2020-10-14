Fleetx.io secured $3.1M in pre-Series B round

Fleetx.io, a Gurgaon based intelligent operating system to optimize fleet and logistics operations, has now secured $3.1 million in Pre-Series B funding round from existing investors, which includes the India Quotient and Beenext.

The startup has also launched an enterprise product for industries to reduce delays and provide risk detection. It uses AI and predictive analytics to help improve operations while being cost-effective.

Commenting on the fundraise, Vineet Sharma, CEO, and Co-founder, Fleetx said,

“We are already at pre-COVID growth numbers and see a significant demand surge for software and digitisation in the near future. We will use these funds to tap post-COVID digitisation opportunities by strengthening our product/tech even further and expanding our presence in India and other markets.”

“Fleetx has built a product that is conquering vertical by vertical in what many perceive a crowded space. The team consistently delivers world-class SaaS key performance indicators,” said Dirk Van Quaquebeke, Managing Director at Beenext.