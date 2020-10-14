Pepper Content raises $4.2 million in Series A round

Content MarketPlace startup Pepper Content recently raised $4.2 million in a Series A round. The round was led by lightspeed ventures and many other angel investors. The investors included Beerud Sheth, Balaji Srinivasan, Gaurav Munjal, Aakrit Vaish, Miten Sampat, Akhil Paul, Utsav Somani, and Dilip Khandelwal have also participated in the funding round.

About Pepper Content

Pepper Content was founded in 2015 by Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar. The platforms serve as a tool for content creators to work for big and small businesses in need of quality content. One can sign up on the website as a content creator or as a company wanting to get a job done. The startup claims to have over 3000 creators on its platform.

The company has generated over $600,000 in revenues since it was founded in 2015. The company is moving forward at a fast rate. Creators on their platform already generated over one lakh content pieces and have earned more than $4000,000 in the 1st 2 years of launch.

Future Goals of the company

The company had also raised a funding of Rs 2.2 crores back in February 2020. Now, the most recent funding the company wants to expand to newer regions like Southeast Asia. It also plans to increase its portfolio of products and bring in more content creators onto its platform. The startup also wants to bring video and audio products to its site.

Anirudh Singla, Co-founder, and CEO of Pepper Content said, “With this investment, We have a strong product focus, and we want to look at all kinds of content and get a strong grip on the content creation market. Our mission is to disrupt the entire content creation industry at scale and create a stronger, high quality, and more organized ecosystem for content creators”.

Comments of an investor

Dev Khare, a partner at Lightspeed India, said, “We are proud to partner with Anirudh and his team with a vision to use the Pepper market platform to enable any company around the world to source content on-demand, with high quality, and at scale. Not only is every company a software company these days, but every company is a content company,”

