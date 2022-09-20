Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale – Apple MacBook Air M1 for Rs. 70,000

At this time, we all are aware of the fact that Flipkart India planning towards starting its new Big Billion Day Sale for this season.

There are a lot of new products being expected to sell at a discounted price. However, we have again reports claiming that there will be a range of new products which will be launched at discounted pricing and this also includes smartphones, gadgets, electronics, appliances, and a lot more other products.

However, as we mentioned in the title here! Flipkart has finally given the spotlight to the popularly known MacBook model which is called the MacBook Air M1 laptop.

So, it’s not only Apple iPhones that we covered previously but we will also get to see the Apple MacBook series receive discounts for this sale.

Talking more about the sale event, we have reports claiming that MacBook M1 laptops are to be launched for discounted pricing. Let’s have a deep dive into what Flipkart India will be offering for this upcoming Big Billion Day Sale.

Flipkart to sell Apple MacBook Air M1 under Rs. 70,000 Budget

As of now, you must have got a hint about the pricing details for the Apple MacBook Air M1 laptops. However, if you are looking to get a new upgrade on the laptop side and also have a budget under Rs. 70K then you can have a look at this Apple MacBook Air M1 laptop.

Adding more details about selling the laptop, we have reports claiming that the 16GB RAM variant of this Apple MacBook Air M1 will be selling for a discounted pricing for this sale.

This is the first time that we will get to see the bigger 16GB variant to receive a discount under Rs. 70,000 price budget for the upcoming seasonal sale by Flipkart.

One of the popular Indian tipsters named Mukul Shamra has reportedly leaked details about this MacBook Air M1 laptop by Apple where he claims that we will get to see this laptop being sold for the lowest ever pricing.

However, we have reports claiming that the pricing is hinted at Rs. 6X,490, so it’s quite evident that we will get to see the pricing to below Rs. 70,000 price budget.

However, we can say that the pricing of this laptop will be including exchanging older laptops with bank offers and all the add-on offers you can avail of.

This sounds like relief news as the MacBook Air M1 laptop especially the 16GB RAM variant which was launched for a premium price tag of Rs. 1,32,900 is being sold for such a bigger discounted pricing for this sale.

There is also a smaller variant that comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage to receive a discount again. We will be updating you with more details later.