The Chinese smartphone maker, Asus recently made its way to the headlines by launching its refreshed lineup of Asus ROG as well as the Asus ZenFone series was a set of new refreshed specification featured smartphones launched officially.

However, with this being said, we have reports emerging again that claim that there is new Asus ROG Phone 6D series to make its way to launch somewhere soon.

However, for this ROG Phone 6D series, we will get to see two different variants of this smartphone including a standard ROG Phone 6D and there will be a top-end variant of this smartwatch which will be a ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

These new ROG Phone 6D smartphones come with the latest range of specifications and features which includes it featuring the latest new flagship level chipset from MediaTek which is called the “Dimensity 9000+” SoC.

This time, Asus has gone with an alternative option from a Snapdragon chipset. If you are interested to know more about this smartphone lineup, here is everything we have got you covered about the smartphone, do checkout to know more:

Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate – Specification details

Let’s start with the Asus ROG 6D Ultimate smartphone! Here the design is quite the same as the ROG Phone 6 series where there is a secondary display featured on the back.

On the front side, we will get a bigger 6.78-inch AMOLED screen which will be supporting a 165HZ faster refresh rate as well as up to 720Hz of touch sampling rate too. The display also includes other display features like Delta-E < 1 color accuracy, HDR10+, and DC Dimming. On the rear side, you also get a smaller 2-inch Matrix OLED screen which shows different animations and shows notification alerts too.

The phone also features an AirTrigger 6 series embedded with Ultrasonic sensors. This AirTrigger is used more to get enhance the overall gaming experience.

To cool down the smartphone from heading, we have reports coming that this smartwatch features GameCool 6 cooling system and AeroActive Portal which will efficiently cool down the smartphone.

The smartphone features a Dimensity 9000+ SoC which is coupled with a faster 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM as well as a 512GB of faster UFS 3.1 storage option too.

On the camera side, we have reports claiming that this smartphone features a bigger 50MP main sensor which is again coupled with a 13MP ultra wide-angle sensor and also a 5MP Macro sensor.

Asus ROG Phone 6D – Specification

Let’s now get to the next smartphone lineup in this 6D lineup. Here again, we will get to see similar features inspired by Phone 6D Ultimate. However, we will get 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage option for this smartphone.

Again, we will get to see the same display from the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, and also the chipset, as well as camera configuration, will be the same.

Pricing details for Asus ROG Phone 6D and Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Let’s now talk about the pricing details for Asus ROG Phone 6D and Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. Here the pricing for Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate starts at £1,199 which translates to Rs 95,400 in India.

Talking more about the next smartphone variant which is the ROG Phone 6D will come for a £799 price tag which translates to Rs 63,500.