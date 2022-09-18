Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale to feature Apple iPhone 13 series under Rs. 35K budget

Flipkart India has finally announced the new sale day for the season called the Big Billion Day Sale where we will get to see discounts and offers to provide a different set of products including electronics, appliances, gadgets as well as fashion too.

For this time, we will get to see both e-commerce giants including both Amazon India and Flipkart India have tough competition when it comes to providing better competitive pricing. This can be a great time for the users to make an upgrade or buy a new product for discounted pricing.

Talking more about the discounts and offers! As of now, we have the latest flagship phone by Apple in the headlines, here is the previous year’s Apple iPhone 13 series which is among the most popular flagships coming from the Cupertino giant and is said to get a major price slash for this sale.

Considering the discount, we have reports claiming that for this sale, we will get to see the pricing for the Apple iPhone 13 series to go down below Rs. 35K for the sale. However, there is a catch to getting this offer on Flipkart, here we have detailed everything you should know about the sale:

Flipkart to sell Apple iPhone 13 series under Rs. 35K budget

It comes out as a surprise that such Apple flagships have now been sold for such budget-friendly pricing, thanks to Apple’s plan to assemble their iPhone flagship in India helping to ease all the import duties. Talking more about this discount, Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale which is said to start on the 23rd of September this year is the time when we will get to see this phone getting a price slash.

Apple iPhone 13 series was launched for a price tag of Rs. 69,900 where you get the 128GB internal storage variant. For this sale, we will get to see this phone receiving a discount of Rs. 20,000 which slashes down the pricing to Rs. 49,990.

This is the price for which you can get the new iPhone 13 series without exchange. However, if you have an older phone then Flipkart is also providing “Exchange offers” where the exchange limit has been set to Rs. 19,000 which brings the price down to Rs. 30,990.

Adding more to this, Flipkart India has also partnered with popular banks including both ICIC bank and Axis bank. Here, you will get to see a 10% of extra discount on credit and debit cards from these mentioned banks.

So, if you are purchasing by using the cards from these banks then you will get an exclusive 10% extra off which brings down the price again by Rs. 4,999 (this discount is provided over the Rs. 49,990 discounted price). With this extra discount, you can subtract from the exchanged final amount which is Rs. 30,990 with the 10% discounted amount which is Rs. 4,999, which brings down the final price to Rs. 25,991.