FLIPKART BIG BILLION DAYS SALE 2020: NEW PRODUCTS AT GREAT DISCOUNT

Mark your calendars for October 16th to October 21st 2020 because Flipkart’s Big Billion Days are back and as expected, there will be amazing products at great discounts. The sale will start from 16th and will end on 21st, albeit, Flipkart Plus customers will have early access to the sale starting one day earlier i.e. 15th October.

The sale usually includes gadgets and electronics a super saver discounts but this year, Flipkart will introduce an all-new range of exciting products labelled as, “Big Billion Days Specials”. This range will include special products that are co-created with big brands especially for this sale across all categories. Flipkart has partnered with Nokia and Motorola for India’s first Smart TV with Sound by Onkyo in partnership and a smart wireless 3-in-1 device, respectively.

Motorola is on the roll this year, partnering with Flipkart for a special 3-in-1 device which is speculated to be the new Motorola Tech 3 Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds that have already been introduced to the world. These ear-buds are special and distinct from regular TWS ear-buds as they have been equipped with a special three-way use- wired, wireless and Truly Wireless.

Although, there has been no official confirmation about the launch of this product on the Flipkart’s Big Billions Specials range but rumours suggest that this news is true.

Nokia, on the other hand, has partnered with the Walmart owned e-retail Company to introduce India’s first smart TV with featured sound by Onkyo for its Specials range for this year’s sale. Nokia has been partnering with Flipkart for a long time now and it recently introduced a Media Streamer in September with a dedicate remote control which was reasonably priced at Rs. 3,499.

Flipkart commented that this year it has partnered with more than 200 brands across the globe and has doubled the products in its special range for the customers. These special edition products will be available on 16th till 21st for the customers to buy. Flipkart Plus customers will have a full one day advantage, as the sale goes live for them on 15th i.e. One day prior.

Technology and electronics are not all that Flipkart specials cover, the company has also partnered with Imara for ethnic garment products which are curated by fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Amongst others, there is Bikaji Limited edition gold leaf sweets that will feature in the specials sale and Virat Kohli’s One8 brand for exclusive products.

Puma x Big Billion Days will feature special limited edition sneakers for the sneaker-head inside you and Flying Machine that will feature a range of anti-microbial athleisure clothing as well.

Flipkart has also partnered with Bluestar to feature a range of virus deactivator ACs which will surely sell well in these trying times of the Corona Virus.

This year’s banking partner for Flipkart Big Billion Days will be the State Bank of India that will provide 10% additional discount on purchases made with SBI cards.

So, grab your wallets and make space at home because this season, you will need no reason to shop from Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.