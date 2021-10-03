Log In Register
Flipkart BIG Billions Day sale : Best smartphones under ₹30,000

@FlipkartBest smartphone deals on Flipkart under 30k

iPhone SE 2020@Apple

The iPhone SE offer on Flipkart went up just in time for the Big Billion Days 2021 sale. On Flipkart, the iPhone SE is still available at a discounted price of Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900). If you’re seeking to upgrade, you can enjoy an additional immediate discount on the iPhone SE worth up to Rs. 15,800. If you’re looking for a more cheap iPhone with a smaller screen, the iPhone SE could be the answer. You can also get a 10% discount if you use your Axis Bank or ICICI Bank debit or credit card.

Pixel 4a@Google

At Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale, the popular Google mid-ranger Pixel 4a is now available for Rs 25,999. You can also get a 10% discount if you use your Axis Bank or ICICI Bank debit or credit card.

Google Pixel 4a Specifications
Display 5.81-inch, 1080×2340 pixels
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3140mAh
Rear Camera 12.2MP
Front Camera 8MP

Oppo Reno6 5G@Oppo

During the ongoing Flipkart sale, the Oppo flagship is available for Rs 29,990. With Axis Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, you can get the Oppo Reno6 5G for Rs 28,490 with a 10% extra discount.

Oppo Reno 6 Specifications
Display 6.43-inch, 1080×2400 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP

Realme X7 5G@Realme

The Realme X7 5G, which starts at Rs 21,999, is one of the greatest deals at the Flipkart sale, with a discount applied right immediately. You can also get a 10% discount if you use your Axis Bank or ICICI Bank debit or credit card.

For gaming and general productivity, the Dimensity 1200 SoC is ideal. A 4500mAh battery and 50W rapid charging are included in the retail packaging, along with a 65W charger. The battery life is good, and you should be able to go for several days on a single charge.

The 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display is bright and clear, but it isn’t the greatest we’ve seen. Stereo speakers enhance the enjoyment of video games and movies. Realme UI’s default apps do have some annoying notifications, but they also have a lot of useful functions. Overall, the cameras are unimpressive, particularly in low light. You may also dislike the plastic back panel, which lacks a quality feel.

Realme X7 Max Specifications
Display 6.43-inch, 1080×2400 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP

 

