Flipkart Independence Day Sale – Apple iPhones selling for massive price slash

It’s sale time and we have many discounts and offers availed at all the outlets as of now. However, if you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to a new flagship phone, specifically to a new iPhone, then this is the right time for you to upgrade to a new one.

Indian-based e-commerce giant Flipkart has started with their new “Flipkart Independence Sale” where not only in iPhones but infact there are discounts announced on different ranges of products including electronic appliances, clothing, and more. The discounts on Apple iPhones are among the biggest highlights of the sale. The e-com giant is providing special discounts on the latest as well as older iPhones from iPhone 14 series to Apple iPhone 12 series too.

Discounts on Apple iPhones

Let’s now talk about the discounts on Apple iPhones, the new Independence Day Sale hosted by Flipkart brings some great offers on smartphones. Specifically, you get discounts on flagship iPhone models ranging from the iPhone 14 series to iPhone 13 as well as iPhone 12 too. Let’s now have a look at the pricing without any further ado:

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Starting with the latest flagship, the Apple iPhone 14 series. If you are having a budget of over a lakh then you can get great discounts on the top-end Apple iPhone 14 Pro models where the phone which is usually sold for Rs. 1,29,900 now is selling for an effective discount of Rs. 1,17,999.

In addition to this discount, you also get offers worth Rs. 750 off if you happen to purchase it via Credit card. If you are planning to exchange your older phone for a new phone, then you can get in hands with this phone for a great exchange value too.

The next and the top-end Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max model is now selling for a great price tag worth Rs. 1,26,999. The smartphone is usually priced at Rs. 1,39,900. The top-end phones are among the phone which is receiving the biggest discounts ever.

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 series, right now you can buy the new Apple iPhone 13 series for a discounted price of Rs. 58,499 after applying a discount worth Rs. 11,401. If you happen to use an ICICI and Kotan Bank Credit card then you can avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 1000 or even you can go for exchange offers where Flipkart is offering some great exchange values.

Apple iPhone 12

If you are someone who is having a tight budget and if you are looking for a phone under the pricing budget of Rs. 60,000 then you can get this phone for Rs. 56,999. However, the pricing difference between Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 12 is placed in a weird position as if you just add, an additional Rs. 2,000 to your budget then you can just upgrade to the latest flagship, the iPhone 13 series itself.

So, if you have a tight budget, we would highly recommend you to highly to just upgrade to a bigger and newer Apple iPhone 13 series.

