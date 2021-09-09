Flipkart opens 4 new warehouse centres in Haryana; to create 12,000 jobs

Flipkart, which is owned by Walmart, announced on Thursday that it has expanded its supply chain network in Haryana with the inclusion of four new facilities ahead of the forthcoming festive season, resulting in the creation of 12,000 new jobs.

According to a release, the new fulfillment centers (warehouses) will assist build deeper capabilities to support thousands of sellers, MSMEs, and small farmers across the state to meet growing customer demand, provide more job opportunities, and enable faster deliveries for consumers.

Fulfilment centers are specialized facilities where products are accepted from sellers across the region, processed and packed, and then delivered to clients via sortation centers and delivery hubs.

The new facilities, which have a total area of more than 12 lakh sq ft and a storage capacity of more than 30 lakh cubic feet, will serve sellers of large appliances, furniture, mobiles, apparel, and electronics. They are located in Sankpa, Yakubpur, Kulana, and Rewari and have a total area of more than 12 lakh sq ft and a storage capacity of more than 30 lakh cubic feet, according to Flipkart.

“More than 13,000 sellers from the state will get augmented support to reach lakhs of new customers nationally and create additional 12,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state, thereby strengthening the state economy,” it said, adding that these facilities will help serve customers from Haryana and nearby regions.

“Haryana has been at the forefront of promoting the digital way of commerce and has introduced numerous initiatives, including a single-window system to provide for speedy implementation of industrial and other projects. “Digital commerce is providing new avenues and opportunities for lakhs of MSMEs, which forms a base of India’s economic growth in a big way,”

Vikas Gupta, Director General Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Haryana government, said.

With this expansion in the state, Flipkart currently has 17 fulfillment centers (FCs) spanning across 44 lakh sq ft in areas like Binola, Bilaspur, Luhari, Ballabgarh, and Farrukhnagar, producing around 22,000 thousand direct and indirect job possibilities.

He said that Haryana has one of Flipkart’s largest investments, with specialized facilities for major appliances, non-large (including mobiles and clothes), food, and furniture, and has played a key role in linking thousands of sellers from the state to a national market.

Flipkart added in a separate statement that its hyperlocal service, Flipkart Quick, has been expanded to three new metro cities: Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Consumers will be able to order everyday essentials in a secure and simple manner, with timely delivery to their home, according to the company.