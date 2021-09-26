Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale: Dates revised to compete with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival

Flipkart has revised the dates of its Big Billion Days sale, just days after Amazon announced its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. Flipkart’s special sale, which is being co-sponsored by audio brand boAt, will now commence on October 3 and last until October 10.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a message to employees that The Big Billion Days (TBBD) is essential for lakhs of sellers as they work to restructure their businesses following the pandemic and that the event also produces a tremendous amount of employment out all over the supply chain, helping to make “the festivities a reality for numerous households.”

Adding further he said, “We have the potential to make a deep positive impact on the lives of everyone who engages with us and keeping this in mind, we are standing true to Flipkart”s values, being audacious, biased to action, and customer-centricity and have decided to make this Big Billion Day Bigger for all stakeholders! To enable this, we are going to make some changes to our plans for the Big Billion Days 2021.”

The Big Billion Days sale was originally planned to start from October 7 to October 12. Flipkart Plus members, as always, will have early access to the sale, as well as other benefits. Non-Flipkart Plus members can use their Flipkart SuperCoins to shop early during the online sale event. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, on the other hand, will commence on October 4 and last for the entire month festive month.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will feature a wide range of deals, discounts, and offers on a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, desktops, televisions, audio equipment, and more. On purchases made with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, the e-commerce platform is offering a 10percent instant discount. Those who purchase with Paytm will also receive a guaranteed cashback (both wallet and UPI).

Customers will be able to take advantage of offers and discounts on a range of mobile phones from brands such as Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo during the sale. These smartphone makers also expect to launch new gadgets, such as the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, Realme Narzo 50, among others.

Likewise, electronics and accessories such as smartwatches, power banks, headphones, and speakers will be discounted up to 80 percent, smart TVs will be discounted up to 70 percent, while Flipkart brands such as Billion, Marq, and Smartbuy will be discounted up to 80 percent. Special offers will be available three times a day, as well as “rush hours” offering early bird specials. Flipkart also announced that brands like Motorola and Nokia would introduce new smart-TVs during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale event.

Every year, ahead of the festive season, the e-commerce giants compete by hosting sales, offering amazing discounts, launching new products, and providing appealing affordability options such as EMI offers through various partnerships.