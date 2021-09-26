Teardown for Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals 3095mAh battery & Qualcomm X60 5G modem

According to a breakdown video, the newly launched Apple iPhone 13 Pro features a battery that is exactly 3,095mAh in capacity. This is significantly more than the 2,815mAh capacity seen in the iPhone 12 Pro. So it seems to reason that Apple stated that the new model will last up to 1.5 hours longer on a single charge. This time, the battery is L-shaped and is made in China by Sunwoda Electronic Co.

The iPhone 13 Pro’s 5G modem is the Qualcomm X60, according to the disassembly video by blogger WekiHome (via GSMArena). It also has a Samsung-supplied 120Hz screen and a little smaller Taptic Engine than the previous year. Samsung also provides the device’s RAM, while Kioxia of Japan provides flash memory.

Overall, the internals of the iPhone 13 Pro is not much different from those of the 12 Pro, despite several changes. Those seeking to acquire the latest and greatest iPhones from Apple, on the other hand, will be unhappy to learn that the Cupertino-based business has postponed its delivery time until October. However, preorders are still being accepted.

Apple’s iPhone 13 series devices come with storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with the Pro models gaining a 1TB storage capacity for the first time. The base model is $699, while the top-tier model is $1,599. The four-color possibilities for the Pro models are Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite.

What else do we know?

For more than a day, the new iPhone 13 family has been available for purchase in over 30 countries. We’ve already seen the initial wave of first impressions, and with each passing hour, individuals are delving deeper and deeper into the new hot-ticket Apple goods, performing things like teardowns.

Meanwhile, we discovered some intriguing early charging testing on the iPhone 13 family. Naturally, we’ll need to conduct our own testing to ensure that the technique is correct. But, if all checks out, it appears that the iPhone 13 Pro Max can achieve up to 27W of PD charging, with a continuous charging session of around 27 minutes at a cool 26W of power, followed by about 25 minutes of trickle charge at 0.8W. According to its own battery assessment, a full charge on the iPhone 13 Pro max takes about 86 minutes from 0 to 100 percent. As a reminder, it contains a 4,373 mAh battery that has to be charged.

