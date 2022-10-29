Following Elon Musk’s takeover, General Motors has temporarily suspended paid advertisements on Twitter.

The largest automaker in the United States announced that it was “working with Twitter to understand the platform’s direction under their new ownership We have temporarily suspended our sponsored advertising, as is customary when there is a big shift in a media platform.”

Musk is also the CEO of GM rival Tesla Inc.

“Customer care exchanges on Twitter will continue,” GM added.