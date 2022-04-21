How to successfully bet on football, where to start

To effectively bet on football, you need not only to understand this sport, but also to perform a number of other actions:

You take a reliable bookmaker.

Explore the types of bets.

Assess the chances of opponents according to a number of criteria.

Explore football betting options.

These recommendations cannot guarantee a 100% win, but they will certainly help you make bets more intelligently.

Where is the best place to bet on football?

We advise you to use the services of only proven and licensed bookmakers. If you are looking for a reliable bookmaker that offers odds with the maximum number of sporting events, bets on live events, prematches, gives bonuses and constantly motivates its players – choose Fairplay India. Bookmaker Fairplay in their betting app offers both top championships and popular events, as well as less significant ones, which have formed their active audience. Along with quality content, the platform guarantees high quality service, easy registration and fast earnings. The ideal option would be to place a bet using the Fairplay betting app from Fairplay India. You can download fairplay for iOS and for Android as well. It’s very simple and won’t take much time.

What you have to do to add fairplay apk on Android:

Go to the website Fairplay India. You will see the bottom fairplay India app download that suggests adding the fairplay application to your desktop. Click on it. When the installation is completed, the application will immediately appear in your menu. Here you are, fairplay app download. Register an account or log in to an existing one.

What you have to do to add fairplay apk on iOS:

Visit the website, there you will see a button fairplay app download, by clicking on which you can start downloading the fairplay betting application. Add the fairplay India app to your device’s menu. Go through a quick account registration or enter your details, if you have one. Your fairplay betting app downloaded.

Types of betting on football, what to rely on

Football betting lines provide an opportunity to give your forecast not only for the outcome of the match, but also for many other factors during the game.

The most popular football bets:

On the outcome;

Against the outcome;

On the pass;

Total;

Exact score;

Handicap bets;

Both sides to score.

On the outcome

A bet on the outcome can be made at any time of the match – before the start or during the game. You can bet on the outcome of the half or match as a whole. To make a bet, you need to know the special notation:

1 – team A wins;

x – draw;

2 – team B wins.

Against the outcome

In this case, you can bet against, for example, it looks like this:

1X – team A will not win;

12 – teams will not have a draw;

2X – Team B will not win.

Given that a draw is not a victory, the chances of winning increase.

On the pass

A pass bet in football means that you are sure that the team you have chosen will advance to the next round. At the same time, it doesn’t matter how she does it: due to the difference in the score, a guest goal or a penalty shootout. Remember the main rule: the so-called bets on the passage of the team are not a forecast for winning the match, but for the outcome of the confrontation. It can be a draw 1:1 away with 0:0 at home, which also gives a pass to the next stage of the competition.

Total

This is the total number of goals scored in a match. The bookmaker indicates the value of the total, and you can bet on more or less in relation to this value. For example, betting on a total under 3.5, you should be worried that the teams will not score more than 3 goals together.

Exact score

Betting on the exact score, you are trying to guess the outcome of the match up to a goal. Other offers. Bookmaker decides about the size of the rest of the line, which can include two or three positions, as well as several hundred original offers.

Handicap bets

Handicap is understood as the necessary advantage or allowable lag of one of the teams in the final score of the match. That is, a certain difference in goals scored, with which the match will end. The handicap can be plus (+1.5) and minus (-1.5). In the first case, it is necessary that the team on whose handicap you bet does not lose more than one and a half goals. In the second case, the team must win by at least 2 goals. In fact, by betting on a handicap, you add (or subtract) the handicap value to the initial score of the match (0-0), and in order to win the bet, it is necessary that the final score, taking into account the handicap, does not go negative.

Both sides to score

One of the simplest bets is a “yes/no”. “YES” bet – if each team has scored at least one goal. Bet “NO” – if neither team scored a goal.