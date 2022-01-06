For the third time in six months, Solana’s network has gone down

The Solana network was down for 17 hours on September 14. After another DDoS attack in December, the Solana network suffered a dramatic reduction in transaction performance.

After a DDoS attack, Solana suffers yet another outage

Solana went down again at two o’clock in the morning (UTC+8) on January 4th. According to users of the official Telegram community, the attacker is suspected of using spam to conduct a DDoS attack. — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 4, 2022

Solana has had stability concerns since introducing its Proof of History. The Solana network has experienced three failures in the last six months.

The most recent incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, January 4, when a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack was purportedly launched on the Solana network. The Solana Network was knocked offline for a few hours as a result of the DDoS attack.

By 8:00 UTC, Wu Blockchain confirmed that the problem had been resolved, and Solana was back up and running. According to a Grayscale security assessment, the DDoS attacks on Solana are caused by cryptographic weaknesses in the network.

“Solana went down again at two o’clock in the morning (UTC+8) on January 4th. According to users of the official Telegram community, the attacker is suspected of using spam to conduct a DDoS attack,” Colin Wu tweeted. He went on to say that the network was back to normal after five hours, at 7 p.m. the same day.

Solana’s proof of history consensus approach, according to Justin Bons of Cyber Capital, may not be adequately secure against DDoS attacks.

There have also been numerous claims on Twitter, ranging from a slow network to a major DDoS attack that brought the entire network down. The Solana Foundation has yet to confirm any of them, though it can’t truly deny that the network experienced a slowdown because it can be monitored in real-time.

However, Yakovenko, a co-founder of Solana Labs, has stated that the problem was not a DDoS assault. “It’s not a DDoS, simply the pain (sic) of commercializing a new runtime,” he wrote.

Solana claims to be the first web-scale blockchain in the world. The project rose to the top of the cryptocurrency rankings after discovering a highly scalable decentralized blockchain capable of processing over 2,500 transactions per second and teaching 50,000 transactions per second.

Solana takes a unique approach by using the Proof of History blockchain platform. PoH keeps track of everything that happens on the network. While other blockchains require validators, the Solana validator keeps track of time by encoding it in a simple SHA-256, which speeds up transaction confirmation.

