Ford car NFT sells for $51,000, which is more than the car’s original selling price of $5,000

A 1994 Subaru Prodrive 555 Group A World Rally Championship car sold for $500,000 at Lloyds Auctions over the weekend.

This world rally championship car, driven by Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz, is unrestored and undisturbed since it retired in 1996.

“This WRC car was a needle in a haystack, uncovered in a barn in Victoria, and was originally thought to have an estimated value of $15,000-$20,000,” said Mr. Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctions.

It’s a golden treasure, one of only 63 commissioned by Prodrive, and it’s an ICAARS-certified original.

“The new custodians are motorsport enthusiasts and are looking forward to enjoying all the benefits of the car and honouring the vehicle,” Mr. Hames continued.

A Yellow Glo, Ford GTHO Phase III Falcon has broken a world auction record on Saturday being the first NFT Australian classic car art to sell at auction selling for over $50,000. #NFT #lloydsauctions pic.twitter.com/8sfZpurZcK — Lloyds Auctions (@LloydsAuctions) September 29, 2021

MOST EXPENSIVE NFT’s SOLD

1. The First 5,000 Days – $69 million

Mike Winkelmann, popularly known as Beeple, is an experienced digital artist and graphic designer who created the digital artwork collage The First 5,000 Days. Winkelmann began working on the collage in May 2007, and has been posting art pieces every day for the past 13 years.

The artwork was only available through Christie’s, an NFT auction house, and was purchased for $69,346,250 by crypto millionaire MetaKovan, who viewed Beeple as a “artist of the digital-native generation.” The auction was also the first fully digital-work auction on NFTs to accept payment in the form of a cryptocurrency (ETH).

Following the sale, Beeple gained a large following on Instagram, amassing 1.8 million followers and landing collaborations with brands like Nike and Louis Vuitton, as well as musicians like Childish Gambino and Katy Perry.

2. CryptoPunk #3100 – $7.58 million

CryptoPunks are collectibles made up of 8-bit graphics of humanoid beings called Punks, each with their own set of characteristics. The CryptoPunks series was one of the first collectible series to appear on the Ethereum blockchain, and it even influenced the development of the ERC-721 standard, which is now utilized by the majority of NFTs.

Because it is one of the “Alien” varieties, which account for only 9 out of 10,000 CryptoPunks, Punk #3100 is exceptionally rare. Another feature that adds to the character’s rarity is its headband, which is worn by just 405 other Punks.

3. Crossroad – $6.6 million

Beeple also developed Crossroad, a digital artwork that was resold for $6.6 million on Nifty Gateway, an NFT marketplace operated by Gemini, a famous cryptocurrency exchange. After losing the 2020 US presidential elections, former US President Donald Trump is depicted lying down with many marks on his skin.

According to Beeple, the artwork’s design is designed to change depending on the election’s outcome, which is why he developed a second version of the artwork in case Trump wins.