Ford F-150 Lightning accessories include an adapter to charge Teslas

Ford F-150 Lightning owners find an interesting accessory with their vehicles, an adapter that can charge Teslas. It is because Lightning’s Pro Power onboard generator can supply power to standard electric vehicles. So the vehicle should be able to charge Teslas as well.

That is a cheeky accessory that Ford added to its electric pickup vehicle, also a clever marketing campaign. Ford competing against Tesla is nothing new, however, having an accessory item is another level of marketing strategy. Especially it includes the additional cost for the automaker to add the cables.

Ford F-150 Lightning comes with cables included to charge other EVs… including a public charging adapter to connect directly to any Tesla pic.twitter.com/L0K7Abb4sL — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) June 6, 2022

In a practical sense, that scenario could be a possible one as Tesla’s Supercharger Network is an expensive one in the market. It could be a handy charger in case of emergencies. Interestingly Ford F-150 Lightning itself is not compatible with the Supercharger Network. Yet the truck could charge a Tesla. It is likely that owners do appreciate the accessory up to some extent, especially those owners who have both the vehicles. However, undeniably that throws a shade at Tesla for trying out this move. The result is not yet known, whether it will really be useful for the owners.

Some reviews

There seem to be mixed reviews currently from the few people that have their Lightning received. A user stated, “Here you go! Lightning to the rescue. We can help all those poor dead Teslas” Another replied, “I’ll add a bumper sticker ‘Tesla Rescue Squad’.”

A user who just discovered the adaptor said, “I took delivery of my 2022 Lightning and as I’m going through the included items I found an adapter to charge Teslas. Interesting find. If I find any dead Teslas I’ll let my Ford Lightning come to the rescue. Also included was an adapter to help with all Ford mobile chargers. I guess Ford wants us owners to start a National Mobile Charging Network. Just need to come up with a great acronym. What do you think?”

It appears that the adaptor is also available on Amazon. Where a user stated that he could possibly purchase the adaptor from Amazon. Agreeably it seems like users are exploring on what could be done, and whether the adaptor was necessary. F-150 Lightning is still being delivered to various customers. As days pass, more details are being unraveled. Recently the electric pickup truck’s capacity for towing was tested. Now the accessory detail has come out.