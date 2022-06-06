The Pixel 6a now listed for sale on Facebook way before its release

Last week, it looked like prototypes of the Pixel 7 series emerged online for sale. Surprisingly, this happened a few months prior to the phone debuting originally in the market, which was supposed to be in October this year.

Clearly, current situation shows how another recently talked about model from Google, Pixel 6a has also been visibly listed for a sale online. Similarly, this listing also came way ahead of its official release to the smartphone market.

A reporter for reliable news outlet, Technik News, Nils Ahrensmeier reportedly spotted such a listing for the Pixel 6a of Google on the Facebook Marketplace. This particularly listing showcased this mid range Pixel in a variety of pictures uploaded by the user. However, reports suggest that the listing has been removed as of now.

Moreover, Technik News’ Ahrensmeier suggested that this particular was put forward by the same individual who had uploaded an unboxing video of the Pixel 6a. This video was uploaded on TikTok, and is rather recent from the user.

Original plan for Google’s Pixel 6a:

Despite the sudden listing on Facebook, the Pixel 6a model is still set to go on pre order only from July 21 this year. Additionally, the official sale of it meant to start off from July 28, just a week after that. Hence, it is perfectly clear that an individual has their hand on whats evidently looks like a retail unit of the phone, that too over a month prior to its set schedule.

However, it is still not exactly as to whether Alphabet Inc’s Google will in the future, or already has, gone ahead to remotely wipe this particular Pixel 6a model after the listing on Facebook Marketplace got removed. On the other hand, many suspect that the search giant would possibly not go ahead to take this step owing to the fact that the images posted did not necessarily look like a prototype unit.

According to various sites, the Pixel 6a from Google has its price tag set at $449. Additionally, it is powered by Tensor Processor, the one which was found in the Pixel line all this while. Moreover, this particular model is reportedly equipped with a FHD+ 60Hz OLED screen, which is 6.1 in size. It also has 6GB of RAM, a 4,410 mAh battery, along with a dual rear camera system of 12MP.