Ford has announced a major step in its electric vehicle (EV) roadmap, unveiling three connected initiatives: an affordable crew cab EV pickup planned for 2027, a new Universal EV Platform, and a Universal EV Production System. Together, they aim to lower EV costs, increase production efficiency, and give customers more choices.

The announcement reflects Ford’s push to compete in the expanding EV market by blending affordability with modern performance and flexible manufacturing capabilities.

New Pickup: Compact Footprint, Bigger Interior

The upcoming electric pickup is officially described as mid-sized but will have a footprint close to the Ford Maverick—about 200 inches long and 73 inches wide (78 with mirrors folded). Ford says the truck will offer more interior space than the Maverick, maximizing passenger comfort and cargo flexibility.

The model will not replace the gasoline Maverick, meaning both will remain in the lineup. Production will take place at Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky, where new manufacturing methods will be used to streamline output.

The pickup will feature BlueCruise driver-assistance technology and be designed for versatility. Ford also mentioned secure storage for larger items—such as surfboards—without the need for roof racks, hinting at possible innovations in cargo pass-through design.

Performance and Powertrain Targets

Performance benchmarks include a 0–60 mph time similar to the EcoBoost Mustang (around 4.5 seconds) and interior space exceeding that of the current Toyota RAV4. Storage will be enhanced with both a frunk and a truck bed.

The vehicle will run on a 400-volt electrical system and use a lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery manufactured at Ford’s BlueOval Battery Park in Marshall, Michigan. As a software-defined vehicle, it will receive ongoing improvements via over-the-air updates after purchase.

Projected Pricing and Launch Date

Ford is aiming for a starting price of about $30,000, although final pricing details are not confirmed and may vary by configuration or market. Customer deliveries are targeted for 2027, with the model expected to cost slightly more than the Maverick due to EV production expenses.

Ford also suggested that total ownership costs for vehicles built on the universal platform could be lower than some used EVs currently on the market, positioning it competitively against rivals.

Universal EV Platform: One Base for Many Models

The pickup will debut on Ford’s new Universal EV Platform, a highly adaptable “skateboard” chassis that integrates the battery and structural core. This platform can support multiple body styles—from small cars to large SUVs—without major engineering changes.

During the reveal, Ford showcased five conceptual vehicle types that could be built using the same underlying architecture. This modularity is designed to shorten development times and reduce complexity.

Universal EV Production System: Building Smarter

To make the platform viable at scale, Ford is introducing the Universal EV Production System, which changes how vehicles are assembled. Instead of building them sequentially, the system produces the front section, rear section, and battery/structural section separately, then combines them.

This approach allows different models to share certain components—such as front-end designs—while still enabling major variations, like creating an SUV or a pickup from the same base.

Efficiency and Cost Improvements

Ford estimates the new production process will achieve:

20% fewer parts than a traditional vehicle

than a traditional vehicle 25% fewer fasteners

40% fewer workstations in the assembly plant

in the assembly plant 15% faster build times

These changes aim to lower manufacturing costs, reduce waste, and speed up vehicle delivery to customers.

The automaker credits recent progress in unicasting technology—which enables large, complex vehicle structures to be cast as single pieces—for making this multi-vehicle, modular approach possible and affordable.

Industry-wide, automakers are shifting toward fewer, more adaptable platforms to cut costs and respond more quickly to changing consumer demand. Ford’s announcement aligns with this broader move toward platform consolidation.