India, August 2025 – In a bold move set to reshape the eCommerce automation landscape, Graas.ai, a Singapore-headquartered data-for-commerce specialist, has successfully closed a US$9 million strategic funding round. The round was led by Tin Men Capital, with participation from Incred Wealth, Orzon, and returning backers Integra Partners and Yuj Ventures.

Credits: Business Today

Fuel for Agent Foundry’s Expansion

The fresh capital will drive the growth of Agent Foundry, Graas.ai’s proprietary platform designed as a “playground” for building autonomous commerce agents. Unlike traditional AI copilots and data dashboards, Agent Foundry’s agents don’t just provide insights — they execute decisions across sales channels, SKUs, and advertising campaigns in real time.

From rising customer acquisition costs to pricing optimization, margin erosion, and inventory mismanagement, the platform aims to address the biggest operational headaches for both direct-to-consumer (D2C) and marketplace brands.

Co-founder and CEO Prem Bhatia summed it up:

“Commerce doesn’t need another AI copilot or prettier dashboard. It needs agents that actually run the play. We’ve spent two years building the data backbone, and now with Agent Foundry, we’re helping brands act on it.”

Meet the Agents

Graas.ai’s Agent Foundry operates as a full-fledged training ground where domain experts shape agent behavior through real-world workflows, prompt chaining, and evaluation suites. Each agent tackles a unique business function:

hoppr – An in-house analyst for SKU, GMV, and campaign performance tracking.

Cartlyst – A B2B order wizard that turns messy, unstructured data (handwritten lists, voice notes, WhatsApp messages) into clean, actionable orders using advanced optical recognition.

Chattr – A customer support powerhouse leveraging natural language processing to boost sales conversion.

Turbo – A unified intelligence hub bringing together sales, ad performance, inventory, and operations data.

Extract – A direct data pipeline that cleans and delivers information into Google Sheets or databases for engineering teams.

The company’s multi-agent architecture means brands can mix and match these tools to create bespoke solutions for their most pressing challenges.

Investor Confidence in a Tough Climate

The funding comes at a time when venture capital markets are far from frothy. Murli Ravi, Managing Partner at Tin Men Capital, noted that brands are now under pressure to grow sustainably without sacrificing margins:

“We backed Graas because they’ve built the data infrastructure and understand the context engineering required to build enterprise-grade agents for retailers.”

Jinesh Patel, Managing Partner at Integra Partners, reflected on their early bet in 2022:

“When we first invested, data-led decision-making was still a major challenge for eCommerce. Today, Graas is uniquely positioned to lead the agent-led revolution across Southeast Asia and India.”

A Market Ready for Intelligent Automation

The global commerce technology space is undergoing rapid transformation as businesses seek automation to stay competitive. Graas.ai’s blend of vertical data depth, autonomous execution, and enterprise-grade security (SOC2, GDPR, PDPA, ISO certifications) positions it as a strong contender in this race.

Its agents are already integrated with 100+ platforms, from marketplaces to D2C and ad networks, and the company claims to have processed over $1 billion in GMV while serving 2,000+ brands across seven countries in India and Southeast Asia.

About Graas.ai

Founded in 2022 by serial entrepreneurs Prem Bhatia and Ashwin Puri, Graas.ai was built to replace fragmented dashboards, disconnected tools, and manual workflows with a modular stack of AI agents that can observe, decide, and execute autonomously.

Backed by an impressive list of investors including Tin Men Capital, Incred Wealth, Integra Partners, Yuj Ventures, Galaxy (Kejora-led SPV), and Performa, the company operates under holding entity Solv Pte Ltd.

Credits: The Economic Times

The Road Ahead

With the fresh funding, Graas.ai plans to double down on agent innovation and market penetration in India, while maintaining a strong Southeast Asian footprint. Its mission: to empower brands with AI agents that do more than advise — they act.

If Graas.ai has its way, the days of passive analytics in commerce are numbered, and the future belongs to agents that “run the play” from start to finish.