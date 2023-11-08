Ford Unveils New Bronco Sport Variants Designed for Enduring Off-Road Adventures

The automotive landscape has witnessed a flurry of activity in the compact SUV segment, and the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is here to shake things up. In this tech-driven era, Ford’s latest offering doesn’t disappoint. With an eye on urban explorers and outdoor tech enthusiasts, the Bronco Sport has undergone a tech-infused transformation that promises to redefine your off-road experience.

A Modern Take on Rugged Design

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport has retained its rugged charm, with exterior dimensions that balance urban practicality and off-road prowess. Measuring 172.8 inches in length, 69.1 inches in width, and 63.2 inches in height, it’s compact yet substantial. The wheelbase of 100.5 inches and a ground clearance of 8.4 inches make it adept at handling the toughest terrains. Staying true to its heritage, the Bronco Sport flaunts a design that pays homage to its classic predecessor while embracing contemporary aesthetics. Its robust appearance showcases bold lines, flared fenders, and the option of a contrasting roof color, setting it apart in its class and appealing to tech-savvy adventurers.

The exterior of the ​Bronco Sport prototype may not look radically different at first glance, but there are potential grille, lighting, and bumper changes hiding under the camouflage. These changes, especially the bumper modifications, could improve the approach and departure angles, similar to what other automakers have done. One noticeable difference is the prototype’s increased height, which is likely due to suspension changes. This additional height should enhance the ground clearance beyond the standard 8.8 inches of the ​Badlands model.

Tech-Enhanced Interior Comfort

Step inside, and the Bronco Sport greets you with a spacious, tech-savvy cabin designed for five passengers. Boasting 100.4 cubic feet of passenger volume, you’ll find ample room for all. With headroom of 39.4 inches in the front and 38.3 inches in the rear, legroom measuring 40.3 inches in the front and 35.2 inches in the rear, and shoulder room at 57.9 inches in the front and 56.6 inches in the rear, comfort is paramount. Hip room measures 57.6 inches in the front and 54.1 inches in the rear, ensuring everyone can relax in style.

The tech-savvy features extend to the interior, with standard offerings like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cloth seats, manual climate control, and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. For those with a taste for luxury, the Bronco Sport offers optional upgrades, such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a power-adjustable passenger seat, and a panoramic sunroof.

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the Bronco Sport offers two engine choices to cater to your driving needs. The standard 1.5L turbocharged EcoBoost 3-cylinder engine delivers 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque. For those seeking more power, the available 2.0L turbocharged EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine generates an impressive 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come paired with an efficient 8-speed automatic transmission.

The drivetrain options include front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, with the latter being ideal for off-road adventures, providing enhanced traction and control on various surfaces.

Efficiency and Towing Capability

The Bronco Sport balances power with efficiency, whether you opt for front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Front-wheel drive models offer an estimated 25 mpg in the city, 29 mpg on the highway, and 27 mpg combined. All-wheel drive models deliver slightly lower fuel economy, with an estimated 23 mpg in the city, 27 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg combined.

Towing capacity is no afterthought. Front-wheel drive models can handle up to 1,500 pounds, while all-wheel drive models step up the game, offering a substantial 2,700 pounds of towing capacity, making it an ideal choice for outdoor enthusiasts looking to transport gear.

Advanced Safety Features for the Tech-Forward

Safety is paramount in today’s tech-driven world, and the Bronco Sport comes equipped with a suite of standard and available safety features. Standard features include automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a complement of six airbags. For added peace of mind, available features include adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist, driver attention monitoring, and traffic sign recognition.

These safety features are thoughtfully integrated to provide confidence and security for urban and off-road adventures, aligning with the tech-savvy needs of today’s drivers.

Pricing and Warranty

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport offers tech-forward adventure at an affordable starting price of $31,230, with a $1,495 destination charge. Ford’s comprehensive warranty coverage includes 3 years/36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper protection and 5 years/60,000 miles of powertrain coverage, reinforcing the confidence in your investment.

In conclusion, the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport embodies a perfect blend of rugged style, cutting-edge tech, and enhanced comfort. The extra-tough Bronco Sport variant is expected to be unveiled soon – possibly no later than next year.