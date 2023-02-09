Former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor is getting into the AI game

Last year, when Bret Taylor made it public that he was resigning as co-CEO and co-chair at Salesforce in November, it was easy to be skeptical about him saying he wanted to go and rebuild. Now, guess what? He actually wanted to go and rebuild— and today he and long time Google engineering veteran Clay Bavor told media they were partnering up for a new mystery project.

Bavor, who in his 18 year old career, spent almost seven years as the VP of AR and VR at Google with the company, did not reveal much in his LinkedIn post about what is coming next, but he was clear he’s doing it with his old pal Taylor.

He mentioned that the two have known each other for years, since they joined in Google together, and that he “always admired [Taylor’s] keen product sense and entrepreneurial spirit, his technical chops, and, above all, his character and integrity.”

Slightly hinting at what comes next, Bavor wrote, “We share an obsession with recent advances in AI, and we’re excited to build a new company to apply AI to solve some of the most important problems in business.” It’s quite hard to say right now, but the two have definitely been brewing something.

Whatever his new venture is about, he wasn’t saying particularly, but we might find out more next month. “I’ll be setting out with Bret on this next adventure in March, and will have more to share once we get started. Until then, I’ll be focusing on transitioning my teams and projects, and wrapping things up properly at Google.”

Beginning in March 2003, Taylor spent four years at Google before undertaking an entrepreneurial journey, founding early social network FriendFeed in 2007, right after resigning from Google. The company was purchased by Facebook in 2009 and Taylor had a stint as CTO at the company.

Later on, he founded Quip, an enterprise document collaboration company, which was taken over by Salesforce in 2016 for $750 million. He jumped through the ranks to co-CEO and now will be returning to his company building roots.

It was only two weeks ago when Bavor wrote an email detailing cuts to Google’s R&D projects within the Google Labs group, which housed the company’s internal incubator Area 120. Bavor had been in charge of Labs after a reorg in 2021, but Alphabet’s mass layoffs heavily affected many of its experimental projects.

It also led to Managing Partner Elias Roman being put in charge of the remaining Area 120 projects.

Whatever’s about to next, is already much anticipated.