Former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor is getting into the AI game

Last year, when Bret Taylor made it public that he was resigning as co-CEO and co-chair at Salesforce in November, it was easy to be skeptical about him saying he wanted to go and rebuild. Now, guess what? He actually wanted to go and rebuild— and today he and long time Google engineering veteran Clay Bavor told media they were partnering up for a new mystery project.
Bavor, who in his 18 year old career, spent almost seven years as the VP of AR and VR at Google with the company, did not reveal much in his LinkedIn post about what is coming next, but he was clear he’s doing it with his old pal Taylor.
He mentioned that the two have known each other for years, since they joined in Google together, and that he “always admired [Taylor’s] keen product sense and entrepreneurial spirit, his technical chops, and, above all, his character and integrity.”
Whatever his new venture is about, he wasn’t saying particularly, but we might find out more next month. “I’ll be setting out with Bret on this next adventure in March, and will have more to share once we get started. Until then, I’ll be focusing on transitioning my teams and projects, and wrapping things up properly at Google.”
Beginning in March 2003, Taylor spent four years at Google before undertaking an entrepreneurial journey, founding early social network FriendFeed in 2007, right after resigning from Google. The company was purchased by Facebook in 2009 and Taylor had a stint as CTO at the company.
Later on, he founded Quip, an enterprise document collaboration company, which was taken over by Salesforce in 2016 for $750 million. He jumped through the ranks to co-CEO and now will be returning to his company building roots.
Whatever’s about to next, is already much anticipated.