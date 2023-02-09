Former Tesla AI Director Andrej Karpathy has said he is rejoining ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which was co-founded by Elon Musk in 2015. “Like many others both in/out of AI, I am very inspired by the impact of their work and I have personally benefited greatly from it,” he said. Karpathy joined Tesla in 2017 after having worked at Open AI.

In 2022, Tesla’s head of AI, Andrej Karpathy, and a prominent leader in the development of Autopilot, its driver assist feature which requires supervision by a human, announced on Twitter that he’s resigning from the auto maker giant.