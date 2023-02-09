Credit Suisse Continues to Struggle with $1.4 Billion Pre-Tax Loss in 4Q

Credit Suisse recently reported a pre-tax loss of over 1.3 billion Swiss francs (approximately $1.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2022, as the bank’s new management tries to restore the Swiss financial institution after facing a series of difficulties in recent years. The bank also revealed the acquisition of M. Klein & Co.’s investment banking business for $175 million and plans to integrate these operations into the revitalized CS First Boston investment bank.

The Zurich-based company, Switzerland’s second-largest bank after UBS, stated that its net revenue dropped 20% compared to the same period a year prior, totaling 3 billion francs for the fourth quarter. The pre-tax loss was nearly 1.32 billion francs, compared to 1.67 billion in the same quarter in the previous year.

Credit Suisse reported a decrease in its investment banking business and an increase in its Swiss bank and wealth management operations as a share of revenue. The bank anticipates losses in both its investment banking and wealth management units for the first quarter of 2023, partly due to a reduction in assets under management and lower deposits since announcing its comprehensive restructuring in October.

According to a statement, the bank’s performance last year was mainly impacted by a substantial decrease in investment banking revenue, which was attributed to an industry-wide slowdown in capital markets, with major indices declining in 2022. In October, Credit Suisse introduced a radical strategy to overhaul its operations, including cost-cutting measures, staff reductions, risk reduction steps, and a cash infusion through a share purchase from the Saudi National Bank.

Credit Suisse facing challenges in recent years

Credit Suisse has faced numerous challenges in recent years, including ill-advised investments in hedge funds and a spying affair involving UBS. In September, the bank was fined over $2 million by a Swiss court for not stopping money laundering linked to a Bulgarian criminal organization more than a decade and a half ago.

Credit Suisse has also been working to strengthen its balance sheet, which has been hit by a series of large losses in recent years. The bank has raised capital, reduced its risk-weighted assets, and taken steps to improve its risk management practices in an effort to reduce its exposure to future losses.

Despite these efforts, the bank’s ongoing woes continue to put pressure on its management and board. The bank has faced calls from some investors to replace its CEO and make changes to its leadership, but the bank’s board has so far resisted these calls, instead opting to continue with its current leadership and strategy.

Throughout the year, the bank’s revenue significantly declined by 34% to 14.92 billion francs, and the pre-tax loss was recorded at 3.26 billion francs, compared to a pre-tax loss of 600 million francs in the previous year.