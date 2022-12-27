Fortnite Crew Pack For January 2023 Announced

Epic Games has revealed cosmetics to be included with their January 2023 Fortnite Crew pack. The Fortnite Crew pack is set to release on 31st December. The upcoming Fortnite crew pack has been officially revealed by Epic, marking the first new batch of cosmetics to arrive through Fortnite in 2023. As revealed by the official Epic Games site, the next Fortnite Crew Pack is going live to Fortnite Crew subscribers around 7 pm EDT on Dec. 31.

Subscribers of the upcoming Fortnite Crew Pack will also get the normal 1,000 V-Bucks monthly prizes, and access to the season-long Battle Pass. This new membership will be available for purchase in-game in the item shop or on the battle pass buy screen starting at launch and will be cancelable at any time. If you are the type of Fortnite player that enjoys having the Battle Pass available every new season or adding new items to your locker, this new subscription is especially handy.

For players that are not already signed up for the subscription service, the official Fortnite site has the complete breakdown and answers to questions. Fortnite developer Epic Games said players can sign up for the Fortnite Crew service directly in Fortnite in-game store, or in the game's ongoing battle pass purchasing screen.

Fortnite developer Epic Games will give subscribers a unique Fortnite Crew pack every month, which will include a new skin and at least one corresponding glider, pickaxe, or emote. The Fortnite January 2023 Crew Pack also includes a gleaming glaive pickaxe and Golden Guardian Back Blessing, as well as a gildhart outfit. Paying for Fortnites January 2023 Crew Pack grants you the Gildhart Skin, as well as the Golden Guard Back Bling, and the Gilt Glaive Pickaxe, along with that.

In other news about Fortnite, Fortnite has recently released an all-new cosmetics pack, partnering with My Hero Academia. Kicking things off the year 2023 is the latest addition of their crew pack to Fortnite, featuring vengeance Golden Stag, Gildhart, and her cosmetics. Fortnite Battle Royale originally launched with no seasonal programming, but starting with the December 2017 release of Chapter 1 Season 2, Epic Games has been providing new content, including new cosmetics, new gameplay elements, and changes to the game's maps, roughly every 10 weeks.