This article focuses on how to get the Earthquake TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To find and obtain Earthquake TMs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you just have to go to a Pokecenter just north of Cascarrafa and speak with the Pokemon League Representatives there. The Earthquake TM is available to you from the Pokemon League representative at the Pokemon Center north of Cascarrafa, the home of Water-type Gym Leader Kofu.

Speak with the League Rep to claim TM Crafting Recipes as a reward after defeating 5 Trainers in Asado Desert with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The NPC who gives you the Groundquake (TM 149) is actually located in a Waypoint on the Northern Cascarrafa Flight Path, which you can find in the above gallery (with a red arrow pointing to it). Once you obtain an Earthquake TM, you may make any number of them at a TM machine located at each Pokemon Center across Paldea.

Before Trainers can make and give the TM149 Earthquake to any of their Pokemons in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they need to unlock TM crafting recipes. Because of its requirements, trainers of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet must do whatever it takes to track down Earthquake TM, they must make copies to bring their teams up to speed. Move such as Waterfall, Earthquake, or Flying in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet must be made using TM recipes and the TM Machine.

With the ability to annihilate everything around you, including allies, Earthquake is a must-have moveset for Ground-type Pokemon. TM 149 is one of the strongest moves you can get in Pokemon and is certainly the strongest Ground-type move out there Ground is incredibly useful against critical types such as Ice.

You can defend your ally’s Pokemon against Earthquake damage by having either a Flying Pokemon or one that has Levitate, which is an easy choice because they are both immune to Ground attacks. It is also learned from a really long list of Pokemon, making it a common sight during single or two-player battles, be they in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, or pretty much any other core games of the series. As long as you can find the representative in battle leagues and beat a Trainer, you will soon be wielding the powerful TM Earthquake. Using it against a pokemon that is weak against the ground will result in it dealing huge damage and making your game a lot easier.