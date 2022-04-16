Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion To Release In 2023

The first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be released until 2023, developer CD Projekt Red said Thursday. This is the first time since the game’s launch that CD Projek Red has provided information on when the first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will be released. CD Projekt RED revealed that it will now launch in 2023, which was confirmed in a recent financial call from the gaming company.

As it was mentioned in @CDPROJEKTRED_IR financial call moments ago, Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year 🦾 https://t.co/rq1w6RDTDL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 14, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 is still far from perfect, but CD Projekt RED has got a solid track record of releasing great post-launch expansions, as we’ve seen in The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine DLC, so maybe post-launch content might too be great. Aside from its existence and the fact that it will still be developed using CD Projekt Reds’ internal engine, despite CD Projekt Red switching to Unreal for future projects, details about the expansion are rather scarce. The game’s first major expansion is planned for 2023, with the development of The Witcher-related content scheduled for 2022.