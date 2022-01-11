Fortnite Might Be Adding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

According to sources, players will first see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Fortnite, but Epic plans to add several different characters to Battle Royale later. Thanks to the deal just signed between Epic and Paramount, it’s likely that more than just mutant teenage mutant ninja turtles will come to Fortnite. It has emerged that Epic Games and Paramount may have signed a deal that could bring numerous TV and movie heroes into the Fortnite universe, starting with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which means other stars such as Star Trek or Spongebob could appear. As noted above, it is currently unknown if rumors of Paramount real estate appearing in Fortnite will develop as part of a deal with Epic Games. This report comes from the established leader of Fortnite, making this news a highly likely game announcement in 2022.

Fortunately, according to several important Fortnite insiders, the first big news of 2022 seems to have leaked. Take this as a grain of salt as both Epic and Paramount have yet to confirm anything about the partnership of the addition of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The partnership was revealed in a recent XboxEra podcast, in which co-host Nick “Pinned Nick” Baker revealed that “Paramount allegedly made a deal with Epic to transfer ownership to Fortnite,” according to one source. He claims that his source clarified that Teenage Ninja Turtles are coming to Fortnite soon, but this deal likely means a lot more characters will be joining Battle Royale at a later date.

So it comes as no surprise that Paramount Pictures wants to join the action. Since Paramount has access to dozens of franchises, adding characters to the game is a breeze. Rather than closing one-off deals, this partnership will give Epic Games access to multiple franchises at the same time. Epic Games has pretty much spent the last three years adding almost every single IP they could partner within the game so that players have a variety of skins to choose from. Fortnite is known for partnering with some great IPs and most of them have given the game ample player support. The new year brings new opportunities, and Fortnite is ready to take advantage of them. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the latest Fortnite news, so stay tuned.

In case you somehow missed this earlier, there have been rumors and leaks from Fortnite for over a year now about vehicles with turrets installed and other such things. As noted above, there is no definitive proof of any of the fitted machines or anything similar being produced, but strange things have happened. But it’s still great, and Fortnite players will love the new content. Recent leaks suggest Epic may add a No-Build mode to Fortnite in 2022, which will do away with the famous base-building gameplay mechanics and offer players a more traditional battle royale.

It is unknown what era of Turtles may be in the game and when they may appear. According to insiders, along with the ninja turtle, they could become other familiar faces. However, we still don’t know of any additional characters that might join them. First of all, having all four TMNT characters in Fortnite would be a big plus for them when it comes to nostalgia points. I can imagine a wide variety of ninja weapons to unlock as collectibles, or even a Splinter or some other character in the TMNT universe through the level 100 battle pass. Even beyond its siblings, the TMNT series has many great characters that Epic can use for new playable Fortnite skins, from old fan favorites like Splinter, Casey Jones, and Shredder, to modern faces like Alopex and Jennica.

The partnership contains a list of attributes including SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar, The Last Airbender and dozens of other cartoons, including the former Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Given the lack of clarity in the Epic Games partnership, it’s not clear what kind of access it grants to Nickelodeon’s property, but even so, it’s an exciting transition opportunity for some people.