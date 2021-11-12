Forza Horizon 5 Is Xbox Game Studios’ Biggest Launch Ever

While it’s not even been a week since Forza Horizon 5 hit the stores, an estimated 4.5 million people played Playground Games’ latest racing simulator a few days ago, on November 9, when it was released for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Game Pass. The record covers Xbox, PC, and cloud gaming, with 4.5 million players driving on November 9 on Steam and that cap has already surpassed 70,000 and is bound to increase as the weekend approaches and the server approaches.

Unfortunately, no details have been provided on the distribution of players between each platform or how many of the 4.5 million come from Game Pass subscriptions for which the game appeared on the first day. Although Horizon 5 officially launched on November 9, over 1.2 million PC and Xbox users may already have played the game through the $ 99 / APS85 Premium Edition which includes early access.

In a tweet, the head of the studio shared the success of the launch of the latest installment of the racing franchise and said it was the largest ever game launch for Xbox Game Studios.

This is a sensational achievement for Microsoft and pretty much guarantees that Forza Horizon 5 ends the year as the next-gen game to reach the most people. Every launch of Forza Horizon tends to be larger than the last, and Forza Horizon 4 totally crushes when it was released in 2018 and reported that it tripled the number of concurrent players in Forza Horizon 4.

We've invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to @WeArePlayground — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 10, 2021

However, notably, Spencer claims that Forza Horizon 5 is the largest game released for Xbox Game Pass and has tripled the number of concurrent players for Forza Horizon 4.

Xbox chief and resident Phil Spencer said that the game has already surpassed 4.5 million active players on all platforms, and Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad calculated last month that the company had sold 8 million devices and 20 million active Game Pass subscribers. In addition to high ratings from many noted game reviewers and publications, users also speak positively about the new Xbox Game Studios exclusive.

Video Game Chronicle published an estimated $ 54 million in revenue before release or a $ 45 Premium Add-On Pack, before the game’s release on November 9. That means the proprietary Xbox title has already grossed between $ 54 million and $ 118 million. Alongside the Game Pass launch a racing simulator is available for PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and cloud players around the world.