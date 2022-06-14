Forza Horizon 5 Officially Reveals Hot Wheels Expansion

Forza Horizon 5 has officially announced its Hot Wheels Expansion, coming July, making this the first official expansion to be released for a racing game. This is not the first time that Playground Games has worked with Hot Wheels on bringing the Hot Wheels Expansion to Forza Horizon 5.

The award-winning open-world racing game made plenty of noise at the big 2022 event at Xbox, and the gaudy trailer showed off all of the action in store when players jumped in the hot wheels DLC. The trailer that revealed the new expansion showed various cars racing across huge, toy-like Hot Wheels tracks winding their way through the real-life locations of Forza Horizon 5. The expansion, coming July 19, will give players a chance to whizz through fantastical tracks with cars like the 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 and 2000 Wheels Deora II. Once Hot Wheels Expansion launches in July, players will be able to unlock 10 Hot Wheels cars, in addition to designing, building, and sharing Hot Wheels adventures with other players.

Turn 10 Studios has revealed some tracks and cars to include in Forza Motorsport. Designed to showcase its real-world capabilities, its first gameplay demonstration also revealed a few of the tracks and cars that will appear in the title. Its first expansion adds 124 miles (200 km) of twisty, loopy, orange tracks to Forza Motorsport, which could send drivers on an exciting tour through a new open-world Hot Wheels.

While details on the next expansion to the popular racing video game are a little scarce at this point, Microsoft has given its release date, as well as some things to look forward to. The first-ever expansion for the fifth iteration of the racing game will see the light of day on July 19th when it officially launches. Two major announcements were made this weekend at Microsofts Game Showcase with Bethesda about the Forza series of racing games. It was a big day for Forza fans, as besides learning about the eighth entry in the Motorsport series, we got the first expansion for Horizon 5.