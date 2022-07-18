Forza Horizon 5 Reveals Hot Wheels Map

While Forza Horizon 5 boasts of its expansive Mexican open-world, the new Hot Wheels expansion seems set to stand entirely apart from the base game. According to developer Playground Games on their blog, the first paid-for expansion to the open-world racing game Forza Horizon 5, will feature new vehicles given the Hot Wheels treatment. Revealed at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase, the expansion will also add 10 new vehicles, with four of them being based on real-world cars from the Hot Wheels brand. Surely, the expansion will introduce all things related to the Hot Wheels franchise, speeds, leaps, drops, and, best of all, driving through their biome in alternating Orange tracks.

If you take a closer look, there are plenty of flips, drops, hops, etc. Playground Games is obviously setting the stage with determination with Hot Wheels Expansion. This will let Playground Games be really creative, not having to worry about players driving on top of their terrain. Playground Games has built more than 124 miles of tracks, which cover four completely new, and unique, biomes, including the giant canyon, ice cauldron, forest waterfall, and the central location of the expansion itself. Go is made apparent by the central location of the expansion, the Horizon Nexus, which will serve as its main festival location.

It will take place entirely in the sky, consisting of three islands and the Horizon Nexus, all connected by lots of orange Hot Wheels tracks. We already know from the new achievements list that in addition to races, there will also be PR stunts, reward boards, quests, and the new Horizon story, so how crowded the maps going to be remains to be seen.

A top-down map for Forza Horizons’ next Hot Wheels Expansion is one thing, but Power Players are probably anxiously waiting to get to play the game for themselves. While the expansion has plenty of terrains to cover, the community will be able to allow its own imaginations to run wild thanks to the power of EventLab, which will feature more than 80 Hot Wheels Snap Tracks and Stunt Pieces for those who have the expansion.

Hot Wheels can be purchased separately for $19.99 or through a Forza Horizon 5 Expansion Bundle for $34.99 or as part of a Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, which includes Forza Horizon 5, for $79.99. The second option is the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle, which includes not only all the content mentioned in the Forza Horizon 5 Expansions Bundle, but the VIP membership, welcome pack, and Car Pass added-on content.