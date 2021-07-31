Forza Motorsport 7 Delisted In September

Now that we are at least a year away from the next release of Forza Motorsport, the previous game in the series Forza Motorsport 7 will be delisted. On 15 September 2021, the game and its DLC will be taken out of the sale and no longer available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The announcement was made on Thursday via Forza’s Twitter account, giving details of how the players who own the game and DLC will be affected.

Players who own the game will continue to download and play it and related content, as usual, starting on September 15. According to a post on the official website, the owners of the game will continue to have access to existing content, and DLC and features such as online multiplayer will continue to be available. In addition, features such as multiplayer and online services will be accessible to those who already own the game.

For those interested in the game, it will surprise the Microsoft Marketplace. For any of the players who were planning to own the game, you are gonna receive a discount of 75% before the game delists. There is also a special discount on the Xbox Store for the game on September 15.

Players who bought the DLC also receive a message from the Xbox Message Center which gives them a DLC token to play the game in the future. In addition, those who have played Forza Motorsport 7 on Game Pass and purchased the DLC but have not purchased the game themselves will receive a voucher for the title if they play it with their Xbox message after August 2.

Forza says those who find themselves in this situation are given a sign to continue the game. The entire concept of the token system suggests that Microsoft will be giving away tokens for using Game Pass to play Forza Motorsport 7. The tokens will be sent to players on August 2 and can be redeemed until September 15, 2023.

Forza games have not been mentioned for several years, as the third-party licenses, we use to show cars, racetracks and other elements from the real world are slowly expiring. Forza’s Twitter account tweeted that the game will delete expired licenses but fans were quick to point out that other racing games seem to not have the same issue. Previous Forza titles were taken off the exchange because expired licenses were too expensive to renew. It’s a routine part of the lifestyle of Forza games, the team explained, and they have a plan so current owners can continue to play on Game Pass while people get permanent copies. Microsoft has not given an official reason why it will delete the series.

Most racing games nowadays include licensed cars, whether you are a monolith or Grand Theft Auto, and each license includes strict conditions that run indefinitely. In the age of online sales, the distribution of games is such that even temporary licenses have conditions. Third-party licenses that include cars, trucks, and other real-world elements have an expiration date.

As a result, FM7 will be taken off the stock exchange on September 15 and there will be no new motorsports game to buy for the first time in Xbox history. From 15 September 2021, the simulator racing game Forza Motorsport 7 will no longer be available in the digital Xbox download shop.