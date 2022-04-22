Four Ways to Reset your iPhone When You Forgot the Passcode?

A locked iPhone screen is a barrier between you and your contacts, important files, documents, media, and social media profiles. Without having the right passcode for iPhone, you can access nothing. For the locked iPhone, you must know how to reset your iPhone passcode.

In this blog post, we have discussed the most useful ways to do so. Follow our simple steps and the premium tool that we have introduced in this guide for iPhone users.

Part 1: What we need to Know before Resetting iPhone Passcode?

Resetting iPhone or any other device will remove the existing data, settings, and media. In simple words, resetting the device will remove everything, including accounts and passwords. It is better to ensure that all important documents and files are backed up before the reset process. Once the files have been deleted, you cannot reverse the process.

Accidental or intentional resets will wipe out all data and contacts. Instead of losing the data due to any condition, make sure that your device is backed up regularly.

Part 2: Four Methods to reset your iPhone Passcode

Are you ready to learn how to reset your iPhone passcode? This section covers the most commonly used ways to reset the iPhone passcode.

Method one: Exit iPhone Recovery Mode

Different button combinations can be used to enter recovery mode. Once you are in recovery mode, the device can be reset by navigating the menu. Here is how to do it in the recovery mode:

Press both volume buttons and side button and hold these buttons for a moment The screen will take you to the recovery mode Volume buttons can be used to navigate the menu, and use the side button to choose the options Choose the restore iPhone option, and your device will be ready for the new setup

Pros

Provides basic controls to restore the device

Mostly you don’t need a laptop or computer for this method

Cons

The key combinations are different for different models and can be hard to find for newer models.

Method Two: Using 4uKey iPhone Unlocker

An iPhone unlocker is an advanced tool that can help to bypass iPhone security and other security protocols. This is a unique tool that has the power to bypass all the newest iOS versions too.

Features of 4uKey

Remove and bypass the screen password easily.

Bypass Face ID and other four or 6-digit locks in a few clicks

Free trial version available for the new users

Remove MDM profile and MDM screen

How to use 4uKey?

Any user can benefit from this amazing 4uKey iPhone unlocker without any technical expertise. Here are few plain steps that users are requested to follow:

Install 4uKey

You can download and install 4uKey from the site and start using it to unlock and reset your iPhone.

Connect your iPhone to your laptop

Users can connect iPhone to a laptop or computer by using a data cable and clicking next. Let the system detect and analyze the specifications of the device. There are two other options, Recovery Mode and DFU Mode, for manual detection of your device.

Save firmware package for your iPhone.

Once 4uKey has detected the device, you will be asked to download the specific firmware package. Start the download process as it will take some time the completion.

Unlock iPhone locked screen

After the download, the user will see the “Start to remove” option on the screen. Choose this option and let the system do the work for you.

Password is reset

Within a few minutes, the device will be erased, and the password will be reset. Users can enter the new details and set up the device with new details.

Pros

Works for all types of passcodes and passwords

A trusted iPhone unlocker tool with many other great features

The process is easy to follow and offers proper instructions

Cons

The free trial is useable for a limited-time only

Method Three: Restore iPhone Using iTunes

Before resetting the iPhone passcode, copy the backup software to the computer. This software is used to remove everything and restore the data on your device. Here are some steps on how to use iTunes:

Plug the Lightning cable of your device into a computer Choose the Backup option in iTunes and select the iPhone backup file You will see the name of the iPhone and a blue icon inside it Select this icon, press next, and choose to restore from the backup option in iTunes Click “Restore” on your iOS device and follow the instructions

Pros

Restore files and settings easily

Mostly backups are for files only with few contacts, data, and photos

Cons

This method may not work for all sorts of security locks

Method Four: Restore iPhone Using iCloud

Apple iCloud is a tool that can easily remove the security system and reset your iPhone. When you reset your iPhone using iCloud, your contacts, data, and photos will be erased. This is a simple process that can be completed without any technical knowledge. Here are the steps to follow:

Go to Settings on your device Select the “General” option and choose “Reset.” Choose the “Erase all content and settings” option You will be asked to enter your iCloud password before beginning the process

Pros

Works on iPhone and computers both

The faster and easier way to restore iPhone

Cons

Users cannot use iCloud without a valid ID and password

Part 3: Choose Your New Passcode

Once you have reset your iPhone by any of the mentioned methods, the next step is to set the new passcode that you can remember. While setting the new password, make sure to follow some of these practical tips:

Always use uncommon passcode that you can remember

Don’t forget to have a backup of your password

Never lose or share your passcode for iPhone and other accounts

Regularly backup your device

Conclusion

All of these methods have some pros and cons. When you want to be certain and confident about your actions, 4uKey is the ultimate choice. If you cant remember iPhone passcode, make sure to purchase the 4uKey iPhone unlocker tool by Tenorshare. You can opt for a free trial now and can upgrade once you are satisfied with the performance.