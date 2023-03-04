Foxconn Plans $700 Million Investment in India to Ramp Up Local Production

Foxconn Technology Group, a partner of Apple Inc., is planning to invest around $700 million in a new plant in India to increase local production, at a time when tensions are rising between China and the United States. This move is significant for both Apple and Foxconn, as Apple has been striving to decrease its presence in China and reduce its reliance on the country for the production of iPhones and other Apple products.

According to insiders, Foxconn intends to construct an iPhone parts manufacturing plant on a 300-acre plot near Bengaluru airport. A Bengaluru-based production facility will provide Foxconn with access to first-rate transportation infrastructure, technology, and skilled labor.

Foxconn’s new production facility in Bengaluru, which is said to assemble Apple handsets and produce certain parts for Foxconn’s EV business, is expected to generate almost 100,000 job opportunities.

The office of Basavaraj S Bommai, current Chief Minister of the state of Karnataka, revealed in a statement that “Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world’s top electronic manufacturing company, is anticipated to make a substantial investment in the state, creating approximately one lakh jobs. An MoU was signed on Friday in the presence of Basavaraj Bommai.”

Neither Hon Hai Technology Group nor the Karnataka government has issued any public statements regarding the new plant or disclosed specific details.