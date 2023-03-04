Celebrate Ubisoft’s Hit Franchises on Steam with the Latest Publisher Sale

Ubisoft’s hit franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six are being celebrated in the latest publisher sale on Steam. The sale is offering discounts of up to 85% on many well-received games, giving frugal gamers a chance to find great deals. Steam has risen to the top of the PC gaming industry over the decades since Valve’s digital storefront took off, and one of the main ways it has achieved this is through a series of particularly generous sales. These include the Steam Summer Sale, Steam Winter Sale, and Midweek Madness sales, as well as sales focused on entire genres, publishers, and franchises.

The current big publisher sale is all about Ubisoft, with virtually every major Ubisoft release in recent years available at temptingly low prices. Gamers have until March 9 to take advantage of the sale, and the most prominent offerings are recent releases, including a 67% discount on Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, 75% off the excellent strategy game Anno 1800, and 80% off Watch Dogs: Legion. Even though it is not truly a recent game, The Division 2’s 2023 Steam release is listed under this category and is available at a cool $8.99, 70% off the usual price. Similarly, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint falls under the “recent releases” category due to its delayed arrival on Steam at the beginning of this year.

Most of the games that have made Ubisoft’s open-world formula famous are on display, with discounts on most Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed, and Far Cry releases. However, Far Cry 6 is notably absent from Steam. The sale also includes heavily discounted games from the Rainbow Six series of tactical shooters, including the massively popular Rainbow Six Siege. Many games under the Tom Clancy’s label are featured as well, such as Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, the older Ghost Recon titles, and the classic real-time strategy game EndWar.

In addition to the open-world games, the surprisingly good South Park RPGs are both available for 75% off, along with a discounted selection of Ubisoft’s racing and sports games, such as The Crew, the Trials series, and open-world snowboarding hit Steep. It’s worth noting that most of these games will require players to install the Ubisoft Connect launcher, formerly known as Uplay, even if the game is purchased on Steam. This has been a pain point for many Steam users who prefer to use the launcher they purchased the game with.

Overall, Ubisoft’s hit franchises are being celebrated in the latest publisher sale on Steam. With discounts of up to 85% on many well-received games, frugal gamers have plenty of opportunities to find great deals. Steam’s series of particularly generous sales, including the Steam Summer Sale, Steam Winter Sale, and Midweek Madness sales, as well as sales focused on entire genres, publishers, and franchises have helped it rise to the top of the PC gaming industry. The current big publisher sale is all about Ubisoft, with virtually every major Ubisoft release in recent years available at temptingly low prices. The sale includes games that have made Ubisoft’s open-world formula famous, as well as heavily discounted games from the Rainbow Six series of tactical shooters, and games under the Tom Clancy’s label. The South Park RPGs are also available for 75% off, along with a discounted selection of Ubisoft’s racing and sports games. However, players should note that most of these games will require them to install the Ubisoft Connect launcher, formerly known as Uplay, even if the game is purchased on Steam.