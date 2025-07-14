French authorities have opened a formal investigation into the social media platform X—formerly known as Twitter—amid allegations that its algorithm may have been manipulated to support foreign interference in public conversations. The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the inquiry on Friday, noting that both the actions of the company and its senior leadership are under review.

While Elon Musk, the platform’s owner since 2022, was not explicitly named in the initial announcement, his prominent role in reshaping X’s policies and operations has drawn widespread scrutiny in France and across Europe.

Complaints Sparking the Probe

The investigation was initiated after two complaints were submitted to the authorities in January 2024. One of them came from Éric Bothorel, a centrist lawmaker and cybersecurity advocate affiliated with President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party. In his complaint, Bothorel voiced alarm over recent changes to the X algorithm and broader management decisions that he believes are eroding the diversity of viewpoints on the platform.

He pointed to what he described as a diminishing range of perspectives and a lack of clarity about the criteria used for content moderation and algorithmic adjustments. According to Bothorel, such opacity poses a risk to democratic integrity and public trust in digital platforms.

The second complaint reportedly came from a cybersecurity official working within the French public administration. This official raised concerns about what they observed as a sharp uptick in harmful content on X—including posts that were racist, anti-LGBTQ, and politically extreme. According to a February report by the investigative outlet Le Canard Enchaîné, the official warned that these algorithm changes might be distorting online debates and fueling social division.

Investigators Focus on Potential Algorithmic Manipulation

The case is being investigated as a possible instance of “organized data system manipulation,” a term used to describe coordinated interference in how digital platforms process and present information. While this has not yet been officially classified as foreign interference under a new 2024 French law, that designation could be added as the case develops.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the decision to move forward with the investigation followed assessments from French researchers and additional information shared by several political institutions. The move signals how seriously France is treating concerns about the intersection of social media, misinformation, and political influence.

Platform Denies Allegations of Promoting Harmful Content

In response to the growing scrutiny, Laurent Buanec, the France country director for X, issued a public defense of the platform’s practices. In a January statement, he maintained that X continues to enforce strong and transparent content rules designed to protect users from harmful speech and misinformation. He also insisted that the algorithm is structured in a way that avoids promoting hateful content.

Despite these claims, critics argue that the changes introduced under Musk’s leadership have created an environment where extreme and inflammatory content has become more visible, raising questions about the platform’s role in amplifying polarizing messages.

Musk’s Influence and Political Activity Under the Spotlight

Beyond the technical and regulatory issues, Musk’s own conduct has also stirred controversy in Europe. Since taking over X, he has made several public comments about European politics, often supporting far-right figures and positions. In Germany, for example, Musk publicly expressed support for the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), a far-right political party, prompting backlash from European leaders.

Thierry Breton, France’s former EU commissioner for digital affairs, has called Musk’s political remarks an example of foreign interference. The accusations have only added to the growing tension between the platform and European regulators, who are working to enforce stricter digital standards through legislation like the Digital Services Act.

European Commission Already Taking Action

The French investigation adds to the legal pressure already building against X at the European level. In December 2023, the European Commission launched a formal investigation into whether X was violating the Digital Services Act. By July 2024, the Commission accused the platform of breaching several of the law’s key provisions, including those related to transparency, content moderation, and disinformation.

If found in violation, X could face penalties amounting to billions of euros. The ongoing probe highlights a broader effort by the European Union to hold large technology platforms accountable for how they manage content and interact with users, especially in politically sensitive contexts.