A well-known website catering to Nintendo Switch piracy, Nsw2u, has been permanently taken offline following an investigation led by the FBI. The site, widely used for downloading illegal copies of Switch games, now displays a seizure notice instead of its usual homepage. The takedown marks another major step in Nintendo’s ongoing efforts to combat game piracy.

Nsw2u had developed a strong following among users looking to bypass legitimate game purchases. It hosted a wide range of pirated Nintendo Switch ROMs—files that replicate official games—which could be played on hacked consoles or PC-based emulators. These emulators allow users to mimic the functionality of the Switch, often enabling gameplay without purchasing the original software.

Visitors to the site are now greeted with an official notice stating that the domain has been seized under the authority of a warrant issued by the U.S. District Court in Georgia. The page also includes a logo from the Netherlands’ Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD), indicating that Dutch authorities supported the operation, likely in connection with financial investigations tied to the website.

Nintendo’s Intensifying War on Piracy

Nintendo has made clear over the years that it views piracy as a serious threat to its business, and it has stepped up enforcement accordingly. The company has taken a multi-pronged approach that includes lawsuits, settlements, and policy changes targeting both the creators and distributors of pirated content.

In 2019, Nintendo successfully sued RomUniverse, a site that offered unlimited downloads of pirated Nintendo games for a subscription fee. That case resulted in a court-ordered shutdown of the site and a monetary judgment against its operator. It was a decisive win for Nintendo and set the tone for future legal actions.

Last year, Nintendo turned its attention to individuals promoting pirated games online. One notable example involved a streamer accused of showcasing unreleased and illegally obtained Switch titles on popular platforms. The company took legal action, alleging the streamer not only played unauthorized games on air but also directed followers to sources for illegal downloads.

These actions reflect Nintendo’s increasingly assertive stance. Instead of solely focusing on large-scale piracy hubs, the company is now pursuing individuals who facilitate or promote piracy, whether through streaming, forums, or file-sharing links.

Emulators Under the Microscope

Nintendo’s enforcement has also extended to software developers working on emulators—programs that replicate the Switch environment on other hardware. Although emulators are legal in some contexts, such as playing personal backups or homebrew software, they’re often misused to run pirated games.

Earlier this year, the developers of Yuzu, one of the most prominent Switch emulators, agreed to pay Nintendo $2.4 million to settle a legal dispute. The company alleged that Yuzu had become a key tool for playing pirated Nintendo titles. As part of the settlement, the developers ceased all work on the project and removed it from distribution.

The case served as a cautionary tale for other emulator creators, illustrating that Nintendo is willing to pursue legal remedies when emulators are tied to widespread piracy.

Bricking Pirated Consoles: Nintendo’s New Policy

In a move that expands its enforcement toolkit, Nintendo recently introduced a new clause in its user agreement that allows the company to remotely disable Switch consoles if they are found running unauthorized software. This update came just before the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

The revised agreement empowers Nintendo to “brick” consoles—render them inoperable—if users engage in activities like running pirated games or unauthorized emulators. While controversial, the clause reflects Nintendo’s commitment to deterring piracy at the system level. It also signals a more aggressive approach to ensuring that its next-generation console doesn’t become a target for hackers and software pirates.

This proactive shift shows that Nintendo is not only reacting to piracy after it occurs but is now building enforcement mechanisms directly into its user ecosystem.

International Efforts Grow Stronger

The presence of FIOD’s logo on the Nsw2u seizure notice emphasizes that piracy enforcement has gone global. With websites like Nsw2u serving users across continents, law enforcement agencies are increasingly joining forces to take down digital piracy networks.

This kind of international collaboration helps companies like Nintendo tackle piracy operations that span jurisdictions. The fact that both U.S. and Dutch authorities were involved in this recent action suggests that illegal game distribution often comes with financial or money-laundering implications, prompting the involvement of specialized financial crime units.

The shutdown of Nsw2u illustrates the growing power and coordination of global anti-piracy operations. It also sends a clear warning to other websites and individuals facilitating the illegal sharing of copyrighted games.