French lawmakers have unveiled a bill (submitted on July 11, 2025) proposing a five year experimental program that would allow energy producers to redirect surplus electricity—particularly from nuclear and renewable sources—into bitcoin mining operations. This initiative aims to stabilise the power grid, monetize under utilized energy, and ease operational strain on nuclear plants.

Why the Pilot? Tackling Oversupply and Grid Imbalance

France generates over 70% of its electricity from nuclear sources, a clean but inflexible system. Whenever demand drops, especially when renewables are generating but users are not consuming, producers may either sell power at a loss or allow the power generated to be wasted. In 2024, it is estimated that this could amount to approximately €80 million in lost revenue.

Bitcoin mining is a flexible load that can turn on or off instantly, absorbing this surplus of generated power without interfering with supply to consumers or the need to store energy.

Economic Upside: Monetising the Waste

According to the lawmakers, the Association for the Development of Digital Assets (ADAN) estimates that one gigawatt of abundant energy (surplus energy) will allow operators to monetize up to $100 to $150 million in revenue for Bitcoin miners annually.

This revenue stream could alleviate the fixed costs associated with keeping nuclear infrastructure operational, and diminish the need for selling electricity at negative price levels on the wholesale markets.

Locations & Logistics: Where Will Mining Happen?

The proposal encourages the use and development of data centres at, or next to, a power production site, be it an abandoned factory, disused factory or another facility located proximally to a nuclear installation. The plan is to reuse existing buildings to reduce transmission inefficiencies and utilize vacant real estate.

Beyond Mining: Heat Reuse and Environmental Efficiency

Mining rigs generate substantial excess heat, which the proposal recommends capturing and repurposing—through heat exchangers—for heating buildings, greenhouses, or powering light industrial processes.

Countries like Finland, Sweden, Norway and Iceland already use similar approaches to integrate heat reuse with crypto mining operations, offering precedents for France’s plan.

Regulatory Oversight and Evaluation Framework

The pilot is clearly defined: a fixed five year period, with official oversight, rigorous technical eligibility criteria for participating plants, and ongoing monitoring of energy consumption, environmental impact and grid effects. A comprehensive evaluation report is to be tabled six months after the experiment concludes, to determine whether the initiative should be scaled up or modified.

Support and Criticisms

Proponents see this as a smart pairing of energy policy and digital innovation—monetizing surplus voltage, creating a French based “Made in France” bitcoin sector powered by low carbon electricity, and strengthening national digital sovereignty against crypto hubs like the U.S. or Dubai.

Some experts and critics caution, however, that the environmental benefits depend on strict control to ensure surplus energy isn’t diverted from priority uses, and that strong governance is necessary to prevent misuse of state backed energy assets.

Global Context: France Joins a Growing Trend

France’s proposal comes amid a widening global trend. Regions including Texas, Belarus, Pakistan, and Iceland are already harnessing surplus or renewable energy for crypto mining, using it as a tool for grid stabilisation and economic value creation.

France hopes that by aligning mining with carbon free nuclear power, it can lead the way in responsible, sustainable crypto energy convergence.

Final Thoughts: Risks, Promise, and Next Steps

Should the bill be enacted, France could initiate a revitalising chapter in its energy and digital policy—transforming otherwise wasted energy into a stream of economic revenue, providing security to its grid, and prompting cleaner innovation in under capitalised industrial areas. Everything ultimately relies on effective monitoring and transparent environmental, legal, and social diligence. The determination of the next few months through debate and analysis, will be to understand whether this proposal is a nascent model, or a cautionary tale of what it couldn’t be.



If approved, this bitcoin-mining pilot is positioned at the intersection of energy optimisation, technological innovation, and economic strategy as France seeks to reframe surplus electricity a passive liability, to a form of economic opportunity—if sufficient care is taken.