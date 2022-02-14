Free Fire Removed From App Store And Google Play Store In India

Free Fire has been removed from Google Play and the App Store in India. Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. In an unforeseen event, Garena’s incredibly popular battle royale game, Free Fire Garena, was simultaneously removed from the App Store and Google Play Store, and what is most shocking to gamers is that the publishers have not released any official statements.

The recent events where the game was removed from mainstream platforms have left players in a state of shock. In addition to the removal of the Indian app stores, many gamers have also reported issues during in-app purchases, which could likely be due to the removal of Free Fire from the stores. While Krafton accused Garena of copying Pubg’s look, feel, and overall gameplay, they accused the Apple App Store and Google Play Store of bringing those games to the App Store and Play Store. If you’re not aware, Krafton has accused Garena of copying a few elements from Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The issue started with login issues and eventually resulted in the games being removed from the Indian Play Store and the App Store. Hopefully, Garena will release an official statement in the near future. Dot Esports has reached out to game publisher Garena and Sea, the parent company of Garena’s, for comment. At the time of writing, neither Garena nor any official Free Fire India social media accounts has posted a public comment about the Free Fire App Store situation.

When the apps were banned in 2020, the ministry issued a public statement. India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology previously banned several apps due to alleged data privacy concerns in 2020. The ban may not be the case as India’s Ministry of Information and Electronics has not made any announcement about this ban. Even then, a few apps were available in app stores for a while before being removed.

Another suggestion is that India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned the game. Neither the creator of the game Garena nor the government has confirmed anything about this on social media. Please note that these are just rumors and have not been confirmed by Garena and the Government of India. Let’s just wait for the official announcement, no announcements from the government and Garena at the moment.

Several recent issues have made fans of the popular online game nervous, and there are now several rumors in the gaming community that the games are banned in India. The only thing gamers should keep in mind is that at the time of this writing, none of the games have been officially banned for whatever reason, which is currently supported by rumors. This is the big question on everyone’s mind, is ff Garena banned in India.