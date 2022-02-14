Star Trek: Bridge Crew is being delisted from online storefronts, The reason for the removal is said to be due to licensing issues. Although not confirmed, the delisting appears to have been caused by an expired Star Trek property license from Paramount Pictures and CBS Studios.

Based on experience with delisted video games, Ubisoft has a licensing agreement with Paramount Photos and CBS Studios that may expire. In the past, Ubisoft developed games under license from CBS Consumer Products, including the 2011 video game NCIS, which was eventually removed from the list as well.

That’s why I called Bridge Crew the “platform” for Star Trek, as its actual content doesn’t exactly match its intent. Bridge Crew is not a game for the shy, and all crew members will need to talk to get the job done. Bridge Crew supports the use of AI teammates when the player is using the captain’s chair and issuing orders via the radial menu, but the result is a strangely quiet and rather difficult game, as the AI ​​is a bit weak and will require babysitting. Captains are also the only players who can take control of AI crew stations if the session is missing one or two stations.

In co-op mode, you can form a team of up to four players and take on the roles of captain, helmsman, tactician, and engineer. Up to four players can play together and work together as a team on missions helmed by USS Aegis. Make strategic decisions and coordinate with your team to accomplish your tasks.

This will lead to unpredictable and fun interactions with players who usually don't take their positions very meaningfully. The feature puts the burden of the game's longevity on the Missions in Progress mode, a series of procedurally generated challenges and random missions designed to test crew coordination. Instead of spouting bullshit, racial epithets, or slurs (the usual in-game voice chat language), the vast majority of the random teammates I played with were doing their jobs, and the result was sounding like you can imagine. The real Star Trek The Bridge Brigade could, by communicating their status, making (polite) requests, and even arranging a crisis during the busiest missions.