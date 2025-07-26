The buzz around Google’s Pixel 10 lineup has reached new heights. Following Google’s own teaser and a handful of premature reveals, a new batch of renders has leaked courtesy of renowned tipster Evan Blass. The leaks not only showcase the Pixel 10 series in multiple colors beyond the previously seen “Moonstone,” but also introduce the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds Pro 2, hinting at a unified design language for Google’s 2025 hardware ecosystem.

The newly leaked images offer the most complete look yet at the Pixel 10 lineup, which includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL. These renders showcase four key colorways:

Moonstone: A subtle gray with a futuristic sheen

Indigo: A bold blue, exclusive to the base Pixel 10

Jade: A unique green with gold accents, available for Pro models

Obsidian: A classic, deep black

The leak confirms that Indigo will be a base model exclusive, perhaps aimed at younger or more casual users. Meanwhile, the Jade with gold trim is poised to become the most eye-catching variant, available across the Pro models.

The renders reflect a continuation of Google’s design philosophy, clean lines, premium finishes, and a minimalist approach that places emphasis on software and camera performance rather than over-embellished aesthetics.

Accessory Spotlight: Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds Pro 2

In addition to smartphones, the leak includes high-resolution renders of two key accessories set to debut alongside the Pixel 10 series: the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Pixel Watch 4: Now in “Iris” Purple

The Watch 4 appears with a new purple Active Band, reportedly named “Iris.” While the watch’s overall shape remains close to its predecessors, the strap colors are expanding in variety, likely to match the broader Pixel aesthetic. Expect similar improvements in health tracking, Wear OS performance, and perhaps a bump in battery life though these details remain under wraps for now.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: A Touch of “Moonstone”

The second generation of Pixel Buds Pro arrives in the sleek Moonstone gray to match the new phones. According to earlier leaks, we might also see color-matched earbuds for Jade and Obsidian models, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Google’s emphasis on color coordination across devices from phones to wearables suggests a tightly integrated design ecosystem, likely aimed at competing more directly with Apple’s hardware-software synergy.

Launch Date and Pricing Speculation

The entire Pixel 10 family is scheduled for launch on August 20, 2025, at the annual Made by Google event. While official pricing has not been confirmed, rumors suggest the following tiers:

Pixel 10: $799

Pixel 10 Pro: $999

Pixel 10 Pro XL: $1,199

A Google foldable may also debut at the event, though pricing for it remains uncertain.

The pricing structure aligns with Google’s ambition to compete head-to-head with Apple’s iPhone lineup while retaining a slight affordability edge. With these prices, the Pixel 10 series positions itself in the premium flagship market, but offers more variety and customization.

Moonstone appears to be Google’s signature color for this cycle. Both the phones and accessories are prominently shown in this gray hue, signaling it may be the standard model offered widely across carriers and retailers.

Design-wise, Moonstone exudes a soft industrial aesthetic, fitting comfortably between silver and graphite. Its neutral tone allows it to pair well with other wearables and accessories, making it a strong candidate for the “default” color—much like Apple’s Midnight or Samsung’s Phantom Black.

With color-coded accessories, consistent design language, and tiered pricing, Google is clearly going for a tightly knit ecosystem, much like Apple’s product lineup. However, Google also emphasizes individual expression, offering bold and vibrant color choices that appeal to a wider audience.

This dual strategy seems to be working. The Pixel brand has been gaining traction globally, with particular success in markets like the U.S., Japan, and parts of Europe. The Pixel 10 lineup, with its hardware consistency and clean Android experience, may help Google consolidate its presence as a serious smartphone contender.

As leaks continue to pour in, the excitement around the Pixel 10 family only grows. This generation seems poised to offer not only meaningful hardware upgrades but also the strongest visual identity Google has produced to date. From the elegant Moonstone to the striking Jade and Indigo, the Pixel 10 line offers something for every kind of user while accessories like the Watch 4 and Buds Pro 2 round out the ecosystem with seamless design cohesion.

With less than a month until the official unveiling, this could be the most important Made by Google event yet.