Want to defeat Latios in Pokémon Go? Follow the guide to know how you can make it happen. We have the strategies, Pokémon, and the plan that you need to make it happen. Stick close to learn all about it. Let us begin.

Who is Latios in Pokémon Go?

Latios is a powerful, masculine Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go, which is known for its Dragon and Psychic typing. It’s often encountered as a challenging 5-star raid boss, and in recent events, even as a “Dynamax” version. It is only available for the 26th and 27th of July 2025, as of now, so if you want that, you need to hurry. Latios is part of the Eon duo, alongside its counterpart Latias, and is known for its high attack stats and incredible speed that can astonish anyone. Trainers frequently seek it out for its strong performance in battles and the chance to catch its elusive shiny form, which is a vibrant green and looks extremely beautiful.

Is it difficult to beat Latios?

Latios is known formidably to be a formidable raid boss in Pokémon Go, especially in its “Dynamax” or “Mega” forms. While not the absolute hardest, it requires a well-prepared team of at least 3 to 4 people who can handle it well. Its Dragon/Psychic typing gives it several weaknesses against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and even Ice type, so having strong counters with those move types can really help. In smaller groups, it can be quite tough, demanding high-level Pokémon and coordinated play. With a larger group of trainers and the right counters, it can become much more manageable. So, if you go in prepared, it shouldn’t be very difficult for you, and you’ll pretty much make it happen.

Ways to beat Latios in Pokémon Go

Here is all you need to know if you have planned to defeat Latios, or give it a battle in the game –

Use its weakness against it- Latios is weak towards Bug, Dark, Ice, Dragon, Fairy, and Ghost attacks. So, you must make your team around it to keep yourself strong.

Best Pokémon for the purpose- You can use powerful Pokémon like Mega Rayquaza, Mega Garchomp, Zacian, and Mega Tyranitar. Their different versions can also be good if you choose them at the right time.

Group work works best- Latios is a 5-star raid boss, and trainers need to keep their team accordingly. While skilled trainers might try with 2-3, a group of 4 or more makes the fight much easier and faster.

Balance between attack and defence- Use a Mega Evolution whenever possible to not only boost its own damage but also provide a damage bonus to all other trainers using the same type attacks within the battle. Remember that this Pokémon can hit hard. Try to dodge its charged attacks to stand your ground. Don’t attack when you can defend yourself.

Latios is a beautiful, elegant, and strong Pokémon that may take an extra effort to be defeated. But you can do it if you plan well.