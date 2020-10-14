Fresh produce supply startup Ninjacart receives $30 million from Flipkart

After the initial investment in Ninjacart last year, Flipkart group has now invested $30 million in Fresh produce supply startup Ninjacart. The company also said this would help Ninjacart work better and help deliver fresh produce to customers much more effectively. With the rise in the online shopping and grocery market, the company has received the investment in just the right time.

Flipkart’s goal behind the investment in Ninjacart

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart said, “At the Flipkart Group, we are focused on ensuring that we continue to work towards developing new and innovative ways to meet our customers’ needs in this space through the growth of Supermart and the recent launch of Flipkart Quick.”

He also added, “We will continue to make investments to offer the best produce to our customers and support livelihoods and sustainable growth for local farmers, producers and the supply chain ecosystem.”

Flipkart is getting hugely benefitted from Nijacarts supply chain that it is leveraging to provide its own online grocery service. This will help Flipkart to move forward and compete with the likes of Amazon and JioMart. These companies are already proving fresh produce and a huge variety of groceries on their platforms.

How the startup plan to grow?

The importance of investments in Fresh supply startups is huge. Talking about how they plan to use the investment, Thirukumaran Nagarajan, CEO and co-founder, Ninjacart said, “The fresh set of investments from Walmart and the Flipkart Group takes us one step closer to our vision of making food safe and accessible for the billion people and changing the way food reaches our plate. We will continue to invest in areas that impact the lives of customers and farmers positively”.

The company has raised many funds earlier too and is slowly expanding its business. It works on a farm to doorstep model to bring in fresh produce to customers on time. There is a huge scope of growth of the online grocery market startups in near future. So startups like Ninjacart and Bigbasket might register an increase in revenue and customers in time.

With everything going online fresh supply startups are also bound to grow. The one thing they need to focus on is to keep the customer satisfied and always provide fresh produce. What are your thoughts on the same and have you ever ordered groceries online? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Jio becomes the 1st telecom company to cross 400 Mn subs