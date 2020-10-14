Jio becomes the 1st telecom company to cross 400 Mn subs

No doubt that Jio has revolutionised the telecom industry. After its arrival, it brought a new era of cheap data and calls and forced other operators to reduce their cost. This not only helped us as users but even the company which gained subscribers fast and the growth of the company never actually stopped.

Jio’s growth and recent milestone

Since, its arrival Jio has massacred other companies like Airtel, Idea and Vodafone. I still remember paying Rs 250 for 1.5 GB 3g data for a month. And then came jio and offered 7 months straight free data and calling. From then till now, not much has changed, and mostly the prices of the data packs have also been steady.

This change bought in the industry by Jio has shown in their growth. Recently TRAI announced that Jio had become the 1st telecom company to have crossed the $400 million subscriber point. According to the reports from July India has 116 crores subscribers out off which 40 crores are Jio’s. The company has over a 3rd of the market share of the entire industry.

Is there any competition for Jio?

According to the recent report, the fixed connection lines have increased to 1,98,20,419 with Jio’s lead. While companies like Reliance communications and public sector telecom companies BSNL and MTNL are reporting a decline in their fixed connections.

Seeing that Reliance has a 35.09% market share at present and companies like Airtel and VI are nowhere near it shows how strong the company’s position is. But, it is important to note that while Airtel also added around 32 lakhs subscribers in July, Vodafone lost a hefty amount of 37 lakh customers.

Broadband services of the company

The fastest growing and largest telecom operator in the industry is not only limited to mobile services. They have also made their mark in the broadband sector with ultra-cheap and high-speed data plans. Jio has over 40.19 Crore broadband customers, Bharti Airtel has 15.57 Crore, and Vodafone Idea has 11.52 crore. It is evident that even here, Jio is the leading company.

The company is new to the broadband sector and is still not available in many places and small towns. Heck, it’s not even present at my town, or I would have shifted to it already. I am pretty sure that once their broadband services spread all over India, they would grab even a larger market share.

Are you a jio subscriber be it on mobile or a broadband connection? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

