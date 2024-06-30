Apple is expected to launch new AirPods soon with some really nice features. It is time to discuss what is so different about these new AirPods and how they are going to improve your experience with the Apple Vision Pro.

What’s the Buzz About?

Then what is new with these AirPods? Well, let’s take the word of the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who says that Apple is up to something fantastic. They are intending to place infra-red (IR) camera modules in the ‘AirPods.’ But why, you ask? Now, let me explain what this is all about – it is all about making your listening experience even better!

How Do They Work?

Imagine this: You have your Apple Vision Pro and you shift your head to take a look at something or someone. The new AirPods will feature IR cameras that recognize this movement. Once they key into your head turn, they are likely to preset the appropriate volume level of the Apple Vision Pro. It is like having an intelligent little DJ seated in our ears ensuring that where we are looking the sound is appropriate. Cool, right?

What is Spatial Audio?

Spatial Audio is Apple’s attempt at making a listener feel as if the audio is happening around the listener. Imagine yourself sitting in a cinema and the sound surrounds you from all the sides. With the new AirPods, this experience is about to get even better. This way, when you turn your head, the audio will change according to what you are seeing on the monitor, and it is more realistic.

A Glimpse of what lies ahead

It is important to know that this information originates from Kuo’s most recent supply chain survey. He thinks that, by 2026, at least one AirPod model will come with this IR camera functionality built-in. So we are not just daydreaming here, this is taking place in reality!

Beyond Just Audio

But wait, there’s more! Now, while the primary function is to upgrade Spatial Audio, Kuo goes further and suggests even more exciting things. Think of the ways you could operate your AirPods through some hand movements. How about moving your hand, nodding your head? Your AirPods will hear and understand you. Then these amazing gadgets can be compared to a magic wand for your music and calls!

Who’s Making These Gadgets?

They have hired Foxconn, the company who has a strong tendency to collaborate with Apple in manufacturing new devices, to create these innovative AirPods. They will be the first to manufacture them so that they can fulfill the increasing customer demand. Kuo further projects that Foxconn could manufacture up to 10 million of these new AirPods. Well, listening to that much good music has certainly put a smile on a lot of people’s faces.

When may these varieties be expected?

Apple does not provide an exact schedule for AirPods because it is not an annually released product line like iPhones. It is believed that an updated version of AirPods can be introduced in parallel with the announcement of new iPhones in September 2024. However, these early releases might not be offering the IR camera system as part of the package yet. So, patience, my friends!

Wrapping Up

To sum up, those AirPods releasing later are going to be more advanced in comparison to the previous models by Apple. But the fact that it includes the infrared cameras that allow the audio to change according to the head movements is a move to another level. It’s the key that helps to turn your interaction with the Apple Vision Pro into something much more engaging. In addition, the novelty of the gesture controls can be seen as a benefit because it expand the range of opportunities for further innovations.