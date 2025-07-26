In this article, we delve into the inspiring journey of Akhil Patel, the Indian-origin entrepreneur behind Amala Chai, who recently shot to fame for serving tea to both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. His story is a heartwarming blend of tradition, entrepreneurship, and unexpected stardom.

A Cup of Chai, A Dash of History

When two world leaders—PM Modi and PM Keir Starmer—paused for a sip of masala chai, it wasn’t just a photo-op. It became a moment of global recognition for Akhil Patel, founder of Amala Chai, a London-based tea brand committed to authenticity and heritage. The snapshot, shared by Modi himself on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, captured Patel in action, pouring steaming tea in signature green cups that bore the Amala Chai label.

Above him hung a proud banner: “Freshly Brewed Masala. Sourced from India. Brewed in London.” In a world hungry for real stories and humble origins, this visual struck a deep chord with millions, garnering nearly 4 million views.

Chai Pe Charcha 2.0: A Diplomatic Brew

“Chai Pe Charcha” found a new venue at Chequers, the UK Prime Minister’s countryside residence, where Patel had been invited as part of the UK-India trade celebration. The highlight? Serving chai to both leaders while the global media watched.

In the viral video shared later by Patel on LinkedIn, he proudly explains his blend to PM Starmer: “Masala chai… from India. Tea comes from Assam, spices from Kerala. We brew everything fresh.” With a chuckle, Modi added, “You can have a taste of India.” Then came Patel’s cheeky, heartfelt moment as he turned to Modi and said: “From one chaiwala to another,” causing a wave of laughter and goodwill.

A Social Media Storm and Netizen Love

Akhil Patel’s humble gesture turned into a media storm. His LinkedIn post, written in excited all-caps, read: “MODI & STARMER DRANK MY CHAI! & I’M ON THE FRONT OF MODI’s INSTAGRAM.”

Comments poured in, hailing him as the UK’s answer to Dolly Chaiwala, the flamboyant Indian tea vendor who had served tea to Bill Gates and went viral earlier. Social media platforms hailed Patel as a cultural ambassador, blending diplomacy with desi nostalgia.

The Man Behind the Cup: Who Is Akhil Patel?

Before founding Amala Chai in January 2019, Patel wore a very different hat—he was a data analyst. A graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) with a BSc in Management, Patel had stints at Revenue Management Solutions, The Cloud Factory, and even a short internship at Mumbai-based nonprofit Dasra over a decade ago.

But it was his grandmother’s recipe that transformed his career. Inspired by her masala chai and disappointed by the lack of authentic offerings in London, Patel launched Amala Chai to recreate “a cup that brings home to mind.” His brand focuses on single-origin tea and handpicked spices sourced directly from small farms in Assam and Kerala.

Amala Chai: Brewing Purpose With Flavour

Patel’s mission goes beyond selling tea—it’s about storytelling. Amala Chai is built on principles of ethical sourcing, cultural preservation, and sensory nostalgia. By using family farm suppliers and avoiding artificial shortcuts, the brand honours the true roots of Indian chai culture, offering not just a drink, but an experience.

What began as a small business in Greater London has now become a powerful symbol of Indian entrepreneurship abroad—one cup at a time.

The Aftertaste: More Than Just a Viral Moment

In a world chasing viral trends, Akhil Patel’s story is refreshingly grounded. It’s about how a small act—pouring chai—can carry generations of tradition, spark international camaraderie, and inspire millions.

From crunching numbers to stirring spices, Patel has brewed more than just tea—he’s brewed hope, heritage, and a reminder that sometimes, the most powerful diplomacy can begin over a humble cup of chai.