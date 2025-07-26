Do you want to get your hands on the Shiny Meloetta? Follow the guide to know how you can get this amazing Pokémon as a part of your collection. We shall discuss its characters and more in detail. So, let us begin.

About Shiny Meloetta

Shiny Meloetta is a highly popular Pokémon, which was initially incredibly rare, and only obtainable through unofficial means for many years. But the recent changes have made it slightly more accessible to the players. There are a few steps that are involved in the process of getting this Pokemon in Pokémon Go. It has also been made available through Masterwork Research, a challenging set of tasks which were released during major events.

Ways to get Shiny Meloetta

Do you want to get a Shiny Meloetta in Pokémon Go? Here is how you can do it!

Pokémon HOME Completion – the easiest method

This is the most basic method, and you’ll find it simpler too. For this, you need to complete all three Pokédexes within the Pokémon HOME mobile app. These specifically include the Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Pokédexes from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which is another favorite among all Pokémon fans. For this, every single Pokémon must have originated from Scarlet or Violet to be counted in for this reward. Once you have it completed, you can claim your Shiny Meloetta as a Mystery Gift when you visit the homepage.

Pokémon Go Masterwork Research – another way

In Pokémon Go – the game, you’ll see that Shiny Meloetta has been available through specific Masterwork Research tasks, such as “A Dazzling Aria.” These, in general, are very challenging by nature, and are known to be long-term research lines released during major in-game events like Pokémon Go Tour. Completing all the steps in this research will reward you with an encounter with the Pokémon you are looking for – Shiny Meloetta.

How to evolve Shiny Meloetta in Pokémon Go?

Here’s, you cannot evolve Shiny Meloetta. Meloetta is a Mythical Pokémon and, like most Mythical Pokémon, it does not have any kind of evolutions available within the game. While Meloetta itself can change between its Aria Forme and Pirouette Forme, it only impacts its moves and even stats. But it still cannot be considered an evolution.

Substitutes of Shiny Meloetta

If you don’t get it, don’t worry. There will still be other Pokémon that can help you strive through your game strong and sturdy. Consider these –