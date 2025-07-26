Introduction

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has launched a significant capital raise aimed squarely at expanding its Bitcoin holdings. On July 25, the company priced 28,011,111 shares of its new variable rate perpetual preferred stock— STRC—at $90 each, targeting net proceeds of about $2.474 billion. The deal is set to close on July 29, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

STRC Offering: Structure, Yield, and Mechanics

The STRC preferred stock carries a $100 stated value and begins with a 9% annual dividend, paid monthly starting August 31. Strategy reserves the right to adjust that dividend rate monthly within set limits, aiming to keep the trading price near $100. Unpaid dividends accumulate and compound until paid. Once STRC begins trading on a U.S. exchange, Strategy may redeem shares at a minimum of $101 plus accrued dividends, provided at least $250 million remains outstanding.

Senior in rank to earlier offerings (STRF, STRD, STRK), STRC is pitched as a lower volatility instrument akin to a Bitcoin-backed Treasury Bill, intended to attract more risk averse investors.

Purpose of the Raise: Bitcoin Accumulation and Operations

Strategy plans to funnel the net proceeds into general corporate needs—most prominently, further Bitcoin purchases—and working capital. This follows closely on its latest Bitcoin acquisition: between July 14 and July 20, the firm added 6,220 BTC for roughly $739.8 million, at an average price of $118,940 per coin. That brings its total holdings to approximately 607,770 BTC, bought for about $43.61 billion at an overall average cost of $71,756 per bitcoin.

Strategy’s Bitcoin-First Business Model

The firm, now known as “Strategy” as of early 2025, has completely transitioned away from traditional software business intelligence toward a Bitcoin treasury company. While it still distributes and markets its BI platform, and runs the occasional Strategy One events, it has completely shed the identity of a software BI company to focus on accumulating Bitcoin at scale.

Strategy is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with 3% of the total BTC supply. Strategy has raised more than $3.5 billion in preferred stock offerings in 2025 alone to finance its bitcoin accumulation activities.

Balancing Innovation with Risk

STRC’s structure provides an attractive yield in a low-interest-rate environment – it is outperforming the yield on traditional money markets (~4-4.3%) and many corporate bonds. STRC’s variable monthly dividend and price anchoring mechanism are designed to reduce volatility compared to both Bitcoin and fixed-rate Preferred securities such as STRF or STRD.

That being said, the structure has risks. The strategy’s obligation to pay dividends could exhaust its limited cash flow margin as it is a software based public listed company and it’s only drawing a insignificant amount compared to a possible payout of $500M+ in annual preferred dividend payments. The likelihood of lost payments and/or increasing interest rates may constrict liquidity. The company also has preferred interests in the capital structure, so common equity holders will incur further downside risk in a market drawdown.

What it means For Investors

STRC may appeal to preferred investors focused on yield since it provides a payment based on Bitcoin accumulation but also has safety features to dampen price fluctuations.

Common stockholders are still subject to volatility of Bitcoin and the potential for dilution if capital markets sour.

Advisors warn that the Strategy model is an amalgamation of financial engineering and exposure to crypto; long-term success will depend on how investors feel toward perpetual preferreds and the long-term performance of Bitcoin.

Outlook: Bitcoin Strategy on Overdrive

Strategy’s STRC offering is a bold bet: turning Bitcoin into a core treasury asset and positioning preferred stock as a structured channel to fund its growth. If Bitcoin continues its rally, this play may pay off heavily. However, potentially severe downsides—regulatory ambiguity, liquidity pressure, or investor tiredness—could reveal gaps in this arrangement.

At the moment, Strategy plans to close the offering July 29, 2025, and move quickly to deploy proceeds into Bitcoin purchases. Ultimately whether this is a benchmark in corporate treasury innovation—or a high-risk experimentation—will be contingent upon both the crypto-market environment and Strategy’s capability to manage its complex capital nest.

Summary

Strategy’s STRC issuance raises nearly $2.5 billion of new capital, aimed at fueling one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries. Designed with built in volatility controls and high yield appeal, the structure bridges traditional finance and crypto exposure. But as always, higher rewards come with heightened risk.