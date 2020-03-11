Frontline Strategy Funds infused in medtech startup Cardiotrack

Frontline Strategy, which is a Singapore based private equity platform, has now secured a Pre Series funding round led by the MedTech startup Cardiotrack.

The round also saw the participation from some other angel investors.

According to the announcement, the funds will be going to be used to grow its customer base in India and some other international markets.

Commenting on the investment, Avin Agarwal, CEO, Cardiotrack said,

“With the involvement of Frontline Strategy Funds and associated investors, we are confident of increasing our patient scan rate by 10X within the current year. With the strong industry network and experience, the role of investors will be of a booster to our growth trajectory.”

Atim Kabra, Managing Director of Frontline Strategy Funds, said,

“Avin and his team have built a strong business that leverages technology to bring portability and speed to reliable patient screening and consultation. We are excited to be a part of Cardiotrack’s journey to bring innovative care delivery models alongside the power of IoMT – the internet of medical things to reduce the cost of healthcare delivery.”

Comments

comments